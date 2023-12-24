News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Future Says Album With Metro Boomin Is "On The Way" / 12.24.2023

Saturday (Dec. 23), Future got fans excited after posting an old tweet on an Instagram Story saying, “Pluto x Metro,” with the caption “Album on the way.” Future and Metro Boomin have been teasing their collaborative project throughout the year. Their track record together includes songs like “X,” “Where Ya At,” “Jumpman” and many more. Recently, they were announced as replacing Lil Uzi Vert as headliners for 2024 Rolling Loud California.

When shared by DJ Akademiks, one fan commented on the post, saying, “I know they have this weird beef going on, but what are the odds of Drake getting on the project?” Another user exclaimed, “Drake bout to diss Metro on his own album.” While another mentioned, “Is the sky blue? [Type of] question.”

Recently, there has been an alleged subliminal back-and-forth between Metro and Drake. The passive-aggressive tension peaked recently when Drake stated, “To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Look at my eyes. You guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

This post came after Metro wrote, “Yet Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me. [I don’t care] about awards, honestly, the true reward and award is that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives,” in a since-deleted tweet.

Seemingly in response to Drake’s starch claims, Metro appeared to respond on Twitter last Monday (Dec. 18). The beatmaker posted a viral excerpt from RDCWorld’s YouTube video called “BLACK SITCOM THEMES VS. WHITE SITCOM THEMES.”

“Whoa, calm down, Jamal, don’t pull out the [9mm gun],” said Mark Phillips. The footage humorously depicted an escalated argument diffused by the phrase, suggesting a lighthearted take on Drake‘s intense comments.

Although fans are excited to hear a collaborative album between Metro and Future, not having Drake on the album will further fuel the rumors of beef between the famed producer and the Toronto-based rapper.