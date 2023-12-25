News Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Reacts To Kevin Hart And His Family Dancing To "Everybody": "Tell Them I Send My Love!" / 12.25.2023

Ever since Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 dropped on Dec. 8, there have been a select number of songs that fans on social media gravitated to. One of those tracks was “Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

On Sunday (Dec. 24), Kevin Hart shared a clip of him and his family dancing to the record. The comedian was joined by his wife, Eniko Hart, and two kids, Heaven and Hendrix Hart. The caption read, “Hart’s turn-up is a must during the holidays.”

In the comment section, Minaj wrote, “Tell them I sent my love. Why would Eniko gag you like that after you was trying so hard [though], Kev? She did it [with] ease.” Kevin responded, “I let her EAT… You know me, and you know my true dancing potential. I EAT ON THE REGULAR. I just let her get a plate.”

Notably, the Harts aren’t the only ones who jammed out to Minaj’s smash hit this month. North West showed love to the song on TikTok on its debut date, while Lizzo and Kai Cenat were some of its other early supporters. The infectious Jersey club beat sampled 2002’s “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior.

Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe) dropped on Dec. 15 with two new records. It introduced “Beep Beep (Remix)” featuring 50 Cent and “Love Me Enough” featuring Keyshia Cole and Monica. It brought the tracklist’s total to a whopping 24 songs.

The project already garnered praise for records like “Are You Gone Already,” the J. Cole-assisted “Let Me Calm Down,” “FTCU” and “Needle” with Drake. According to an Instagram Story posted on Minaj’s account last Wednesday (Dec. 20), she wanted to get Rihanna on the LP.

The artist wrote, “The full Gag City Deluxe ain’t coming until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW!” The pair previously teamed up for “Fly” in 2010.