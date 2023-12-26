News Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images and Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Nicki Minaj And Funny Marco's Hilarious "Open Thoughts" Interview / 12.26.2023

On Christmas (Dec. 25), Nicki Minaj and Funny Marco gifted fans with their long-awaited interview. Teased earlier this month, they spoke about the rapper’s new perfume, Pink Friday 2, “Cowgirl” and more during the full 45-minute conversation.

In a clip uploaded to Minaj’s Instagram, the comedian revealed two paintings of the “Big Difference” artist. Marco explained, “I took my time with this. You got paintings from fans? This is it.”

The first composition was a recreation of Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 cover. She responded, “That’s beautiful. The eyes are a little odd, but the eyes in that photo and the pink bob are a little odd. OK, what else you got?” Afterward, Marco showed her a second portrayal, which fans hilariously compared to Edna Mode from The Incredibles.

In the comment section, one user stated, “The silence is definitely in the room with us.” Another wrote, “Them paintings actually decent, [for real]. I thought it was gon’ be stick figures the way he plays.”

Minaj even reacted to the clip on Twitter. She jokingly explained, “This clip I’m about to post from this Funny Marco interview… That man is ABSOLUTELY a few sandwiches short of a picnic. He’s not the brightest bulb in the shed.”

@NICKIMINAJ u wear your entire thought process on your face. U just like me fr 😂 — sexyshybarbie (@Janaynoel_) December 25, 2023

The painting that got you looking like Edna in Gag City, the “what the fuck is wrong with you” scene, & the air punches 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PZ0yYOj2qp — ashleigh 🦇🔮💫♏️🥀 (@ashleighhMinaj) December 25, 2023

So far, Minaj’s press run post-Pink Friday 2 included conversations with Kai Cenat, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, and most recently, Joe Budden. Ebro Darden also teased an interview with the rapper for Apple Music’s “Rap Life Radio.”

The project came out on Dec. 8 with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert and several more. It landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 228,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, of which 92,000 were pure sales. Minaj also set the record as the female rapper with the most chart-topping albums.