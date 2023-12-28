News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Key Glock Sparks Wave Of Jokes While Honoring Glock Firearms Creator: "RIP, Unk" / 12.28.2023

Gaston Glock, the founder of the iconic firearms company Glock, passed away at 94, confirmed on their website on Wednesday (Dec. 27). Acknowledging the Austrian inventor, Key Glock went viral on Twitter for reacting to the tragic news.

His post read, “RIP, UNK.” It also prompted various reactions online, with one user writing, “Gaston Glock, they don’t make names like this anymore.” Another reiterated, “Rest up, Unc. One of the hardest names of all time.”

Elsewhere, one person humorously noted, “RIP to him, but I just know he felt [like] that DUDE when he walked into establishments and they said, ‘Hello, Mr. Glock.’” Notably, the Memphis rapper has a song of the same name. “Mr. Glock” appeared on 2020’s Yellow Tape and was RIAA-certified Platinum in July.

During a 2019 interview with #FOMOBLOG, Key spoke about the origins of his moniker. He explained, “My real name is Markeyvius Cathey. That’s where the Key comes from. Glock, I got that name from the street. That’s a whole ‘nother story.”

In February, the “Russian Kream” hitmaker put out Glockoma 2 (Deluxe). The 23-track offering spawned surefire records like “Presidential Rolex,” “Last Man Standing,” “In & Outta Town,” and “Randy Orton.” The last-mentioned caught wind of the song, quote-tweeting Key the following month.

The rapper posted an inquiry to his fans ahead of his “Glockoma Tour.” It began in March with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before ending in Nashville on April 28. “I need y’all help on my [setlist],” he wrote. Orton responded with a thinking emoji.

Meanwhile, Gaston’s legacy in the firearms industry began with the founding of his company in 1963. Its hallmark Glock 17 is a lightweight, semi-automatic gun primarily made of plastic. It marked a significant turn in his career and fortunes, estimated at $1.1 billion by Forbes in 2021.