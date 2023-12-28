News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Ty Dolla Sign Gets "¥$" Tattoo Ahead Of 'Vultures' Release / 12.28.2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s forthcoming album is slated to hit streaming platforms on Jan. 12, 2024. Vultures was initially scheduled for Dec. 15, then rumored to debut on New Year’s Eve, before being pushed back.

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch, Ty got “¥$” tattooed above his ear. Notably, the text matches the artist name he and Kanye are releasing the project under. In the backdrop of his Instagram Story, the title track, “Vultures,” could be heard playing as well.

The LP will span 18 songs, including previously teased records like “Back To Me” featuring Freddie Gibbs and the Backstreet Boys-sampling “Everybody.” Lil Baby, Chris Brown, North West, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi are among the artists expected to be featured.

“Gun to My Head” will mark Kanye’s first collaboration with Cudi since their feud in 2022. The pair appeared together during a listening event for Vultures in Las Vegas. The Chicago native also name-dropped JAY-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Twix, and Donald Trump that same night.

The rant was followed by Kanye issuing an apology to the Jewish community on Tuesday (Dec. 26). His social media post read, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Meanwhile, Ty has been on a hot streak this year. He appeared on Chase B’s “Ring Ring” alongside Quavo, Scott, and Don Toliver in August. Before that, he was featured on Vic Mensa’s “Eastside Girl,” OG Parker’s “Still Work,” and Mario’s “Used To Me.”