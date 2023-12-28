Ty Dolla Sign

Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images

Ty Dolla Sign Gets "¥$" Tattoo Ahead Of 'Vultures' Release

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.28.2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s forthcoming album is slated to hit streaming platforms on Jan. 12, 2024. Vultures was initially scheduled for Dec. 15, then rumored to debut on New Year’s Eve, before being pushed back.

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch, Ty got “¥$” tattooed above his ear. Notably, the text matches the artist name he and Kanye are releasing the project under. In the backdrop of his Instagram Story, the title track, “Vultures,” could be heard playing as well.

The LP will span 18 songs, including previously teased records like “Back To Me” featuring Freddie Gibbs and the Backstreet Boys-sampling “Everybody.” Lil Baby, Chris Brown, North West, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi are among the artists expected to be featured.

“Gun to My Head” will mark Kanye’s first collaboration with Cudi since their feud in 2022. The pair appeared together during a listening event for Vultures in Las Vegas. The Chicago native also name-dropped JAY-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Twix, and Donald Trump that same night.

The rant was followed by Kanye issuing an apology to the Jewish community on Tuesday (Dec. 26). His social media post read, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Meanwhile, Ty has been on a hot streak this year. He appeared on Chase B’s “Ring Ring” alongside Quavo, Scott, and Don Toliver in August. Before that, he was featured on Vic Mensa’s “Eastside Girl,” OG Parker’s “Still Work,” and Mario’s “Used To Me.”

News
Ty Dolla $ign

TRENDING
Interest

10 Best R&B Albums Of 2023

With 2023 coming to a close, we highlighted 10 different albums that impacted the genre ...
By Ahmad Davis
12.26.2023
Interest

10 Best Rap Albums of 2023

Hip Hop’s standout moments this year included Gunna’s inevitable comeback, Doja Cat venturing further into ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.27.2023

50 Cent Leaks Rick Ross' Baby Mama's Sex Tape

By Devin
03.14.2009
News

Social Media Reacts To Rihanna Wax Figure In Hong Kong: "This Actually Looks So Good"

One user joked, “I think the wax figure would release new music before Rihanna herself ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.27.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories