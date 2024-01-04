News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Rick Ross Breaks Adin Ross' Chair During Livestream: "[My] Pockets Too Heavy" / 01.04.2024

During a livestream with Adin Ross on Wednesday (Jan. 3) night, Rick Ross turned an otherwise embarrassing experience into a viral moment when his seat cracked after sitting in it. Rozay humorously responded, “I just broke the chair, man. [My] pockets too heavy, heavy weight. I just broke the f**king leg. Ain’t nobody else ever done that, huh?”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the “Stay Schemin’” rapper spoke about his wealth, extensive automobile collection, and working with Kanye West on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. He stated, “Rozay [has] over 200 cars… I’m almost at 20 homes!”

He also discussed his past addiction to codeine, which he believed contributed to his current health issues. “It’s not good for you. I went hard with sipping lean, long time. It’s the reason why I believe I have seizures now. Still on seizure medication right now. I used to stay up two or three days at a time,” Rick Ross revealed.

The Maybach Music Group founder further shared that he stopped taking it for several years, but the drug beverage affected his memory. “It causes big damage,” he said. “Everybody that’s [doing it], don’t f**k with it. Stop right now.”

Rick Ross previously credited Meek Mill for inspiring him to quit, as they had mutual conversations about their respective health concerns. He told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, “Me drinking lean at a time, and now, I’m taking medication two times a day because of this. And then you walk into a session, you see your little bro, ‘Aye man, we gotta tighten up on this s**t.'”

The pair teamed up for Too Good to Be True in November 2023. The 17-track project boasted guest appearances from Future, DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, Jeremih, Vory, The-Dream, Fabolous, and French Montana. Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard also appeared on the remix of the pre-release single “SHAQ & KOBE.”