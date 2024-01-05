Music Videos Screenshot from Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” video Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp Deliver Video For "Not My Fault" / 01.05.2024

Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rapp fired up fans with their latest music video for “Not My Fault,” released today (Jan. 5). The track, which is part of the upcoming Mean Girls reboot soundtrack, saw the duo in all-pink outfits smashing plastic mannequins, which served as a nod to the film’s theme.

Directed by Mia Barnes, the nearly three-minute visual also boasted cameos from various Mean Girls cast members. In the record, Megan spat, “I mean, who wouldn’t wanna be in love with me?/ I’m a mood, borin’ w**res gotta Pinterest/ I’m a stallion, but they come and f**k me like Trojan/ And it wouldn’t be me if I ain’t cause commotion.”

Megan initially announced the collaboration on Rapp’s Instagram in December 2023, followed by the latter revealing the cover art. In the comment section, the singer wrote, “Meg told me to put my a** out, so I put my a** out.” The movie itself is slated to come out next Friday (Jan. 12).

“Not My Fault” is in one of three soundtracks Megan was involved in this past December. She also appeared on “Hell No! (Timbaland Remix)” for The Color Purple and “P**sy Don’t Lie” for Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

2023 also saw Megan releasing her first solo single since parting ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment. She debuted “Cobra” in November of that year, which garnered praise from fans and critics. Subsequently, the Houston native inked a new distribution deal with Warner Music Group.

Ahead of the New Year, Megan partnered with Planet Fitness to promote physical and mental health. “Having a healthy and balanced diet is a huge part of my process. I’ve integrated a lot of fruit and vegetables into my meals, so I’m definitely proud of the adjustments I’ve made,” she told People in an exclusive interview. The rapper also reportedly has a Nike collaboration in the works.

Meanwhile, Rapp released her debut album last year. Snow Angel (Deluxe) boasted a lone feature from Coco Jones on “Tummy Hurts.”