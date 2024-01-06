Kevin Hart + Katt Williams

Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams For A Second Time

By Ahmad Davis
  01.06.2024

Last night (Jan. 5), Kevin Hart took time on his “NBA Unplugged” show to dismiss Katt Williams further after his initial Twitter response to Williams’ interview with Shannon Sharpe. After Kendrick Perkins brought up the interview, Hart said, “Do you entertain the circus, or do you watch it?”

The Soul Plane actor also jokingly mentioned that Williams “Bought the New York Knicks, only to return them with a receipt.” Once the controversial “Club Shay Shay” episode went live, Hart responded on Twitter, “Gotta get that anger up [out of you] champ… It’s honestly sad. In the meantime… Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, LIFT, which will be dropping on Netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where [Gugu Mbatha-raw] says ‘They Really Love You’… I now know she’s talking about ‘Katt.’ Mark [your] calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!”

On the topic of Hart, Williams told Shannon Sharpe, “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club. He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own film called Soul Plane that he was leading? No. We’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is?”

He doubled down on his claims of Hart being an industry plant, stating, “For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk. All I had said was, ‘Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit s**t out, and then I can do it?’ It don’t need to be overtly homosexual ’cause I’m not homosexual.”

See his full thoughts on Kevin Hart via YouTube below!

