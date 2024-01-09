News Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Doesn't Like Her Music Being Called "P**sy Rap": "I Just Rap About My Daily Life" / 01.09.2024

Sexyy Red rose to fame via 2023’s “Pound Town,” and despite its sexual innuendos, she dislikes her music being called “p**sy rap.” According to journalist Robyn Mowatt, the term is largely associated with artists embracing their sexual prowess.

During an interview with Billboard published today (Jan. 9), Red said, “I don’t agree with that [classification] because why is that the only thing you heard me talking about?”

She continued, “That’s the only thing that you got out of everything I just said? You just heard me say ‘coochie’? I hate when they say that. I just rap about my daily life. Girls that live like me, I just rap about what we go through. I don’t sit and talk about coochie all day.”

On her latest project, Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe), Red delivered several raunchy verses. However, there are songs like “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” that saw her opening up about her child’s father. Meanwhile, “Ghetto Princess” and “Sexyy Red For President” featured bars calling out her detractors.

The St. Louis native’s lyrics have been subject to criticism in the past. In November 2023, she joked about making “Kidz Bop songs” after a teacher ranting about kindergarteners wanting to listen to Red went viral. Last week, a separate post of kids rapping along to her chorus on Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” similarly caused a stir.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Billboard, Red spoke about her plans for the new year. “I’m showing my a**. I’m going to just be getting richer, bigger, more trendier. I’m going to be everywhere,” she affirmed.

The musician added, “I’m going to be in it for the long haul, [but] not even on purpose, though. Even if I try to stop rapping, they’re going to take some s**t, turn it into something, put me on the blogs, make it something it doesn’t even have to be, so I’ma be here for a minute.”