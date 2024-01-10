News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Footage Surfaces Of Playboi Carti's Speeding Arrest For Allegedly Driving Over 130 MPH / 01.10.2024

Newly released bodycam footage revealed Playboi Carti‘s September 2022 arrest for allegedly driving at speeds exceeding 130 mph.

In the 50-minute video uploaded on Tuesday (Jan. 9) night, an officer instructed Carti to turn off his vehicle and place his hands outside the window. When questioned about going over 55 mph, the “Stop Breathing” artist explained he was “rushing because I had an emergency.”

He further explained, “It was an emergency. I got stuff going on with my family. I live in Buckhead, [Atlanta]. I’m trying to get somewhere.” However, the policeman remained unconvinced and subsequently apprehended the rapper.

The arrest came to light for the first time through this footage. It preceded another legal issue for Carti, who was taken into custody three months later for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend during an argument.

She claimed the musician “grabbed her by her throat and pushed her” into the bushes while two of his employees reportedly watched without intervening. Carti later issued a statement via his attorney. It read, “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Notably, a clip of Cardi B and Offset’s Georgia home being swatted surfaced on Monday (Jan. 8). According to Rolling Stone, such videos can be retrieved through requests under the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA). The law also grants American citizens free access to publicize them.

Meanwhile, Carti’s forthcoming album is slated to drop this year. He debuted “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1). On the cut, the Atlanta rapper made a reference to Ice Spice, who reposted the song.

Whole Lotta Red came out in 2020 with features from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future. It introduced fan-favorite tracks like “Teen X,” “ILoveUIHateU, and “Vamp Anthem.” Additionally, the LP marked Carti’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.