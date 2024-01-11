Kai Cenat Addresses Elliott Wilson's Comments About Nicki Minaj Stream: "I Have A Whole Journey Ahead Of Me"

Kai Cenat, Elliott Wilson, and Nicki Minaj

Elliott Wilson found himself in a dispute with Kai Cenat and Nicki Minaj last month. 

The issue arose when Wilson posted a screenshot of the “Everybody” rapper twerking during her appearance on Cenat’s Twitch livestream with the caption “Hip Hop journalism.” It seemed to criticize the emerging trend of artists favoring new media platforms over traditional outlets.

While Minaj addressed the implied disapproval shortly after, Cenat shared his thoughts about Wilson’s comments last night (Jan. 10). “Elliott did respond immediately to Nicki’s tweet about him, but the way I viewed it was like, right now, in today’s day and age, people [have] been doing it for so long that it’s been the same for years and years. But when there’s a new thing that’s out, they can’t really grasp and understand it,” the YouTuber said.

He continued, “S**t like that don’t necessarily bother me because I know the position I’m in, and I know I’m young, bro. I have a whole journey ahead of me.” The journalist reposted the clip earlier today (Jan. 11).

Cenat’s reaction was a bit more graceful than Minaj’s. On Dec. 14, 2023, she tweeted, “If you’d spit JAY-Z [d**k] out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the [newcomers]. Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new [b**ches] in? Did songs with all of them, [though]. Why [are] you not happy for a young Black man like Kai?”

Initially, Wilson defended his stance by reaffirming his respect for Minaj as the greatest female rapper. He explained, “Never dissed Nicki. Always said she’s the female rap [GOAT]. Over Lauryn [Hill], Missy [Elliott], [Lil’] Kim, and Foxy [Brown], and all. I think Cardi B is dope, too. Happy holidays.” 

However, he later issued an apology to Cenat, recognizing the streamer’s unique contribution to the industry. “Kai carved his own lane in the game, built a platform, and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and the young creatives getting to the paper and pushing our culture forward,” Wilson noted.

