News Jason Koerner / Stringer via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Claims "A Prestigious Company" Funded Some Of Her Fan Pages: "Real CIA Tingz" / 01.15.2024

Throughout the years, Nicki Minaj has accused several parties of blackballing her. In 2019, she called out the Grammys for snubbing “Super Freaky Girl,” and in December 2023, she claimed that DJ Envy threatened not to play her records on the radio.

On Sunday (Jan. 14), the “Everybody” rapper shared a series of tweets alluding to music industry giants attempting to debar her. She wrote, “Unfollowed eight [accounts] today. Let’s [go]. I found out something very important today about something… I’ll tell y’all shortly.”

Minaj continued, “Imagine you get hired [by] a prestigious company, and they say, ‘OK, today your job is to create a Barb page, and pretend to be a Barb for as long as possible, and give us updates every day. We’ll advise [you] when it’s time to try to dismantle s**t.’ [Child], this some REAL CIA TINGZ.”

Elsewhere, the Trinidadian star seemingly shaded said establishment for creating detractors to tear her name apart. “We can’t compete with how great her music is. What can we attack? She still looks gorgeous. We can’t compete with her authentic personality in these interviews,” Minaj shared. “Clones in our labs can’t quite capture it. The [people] we pay to talk badly about her are starting to fear her [prophecies].”

On Saturday (Jan. 13), Minaj released “Press Play” with Future. The song was added to Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe), which now totals 25 tracks. The duo previously worked together on “Nicki Hendrix.”

The original LP landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female rapper with three projects to top the charts. Additionally, it contained guest appearances from J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake and Lil Wayne. Lourdiz, announced as a signee to Minaj’s Heavy On It label, also contributed to the standout cut “Cowgirl.”