SZA, 21 Savage And Post Malone To Headline 2024 Governors Ball

By Malcolm Trapp
  01.16.2024

The Governors Ball music festival is set to return to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York from June 7-9. Revealed today (Jan. 16), the lineup will feature headliners like Post Malone, SZA and 21 Savage.

Additional acts include Don Toliver, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Reneé Rapp and more. Notably, the schedule will also include performances from Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown, Tyla and Kevin Abstract.

The festival will boast over 60 artists across three stages. Attendees can sign up for the SMS presale on Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, general sales start at 1 p.m. EST the same day.

This year introduced two new tiers for concertgoers: Two-day bundles and ultimate tickets. The former will allow fans to choose any two event days, while the latter is slated to offer premium perks like access to a shared guest cabana, all-day snacks, a dinner buffet and golf cart transportation.

Check out the announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Governors Ball (@govballnyc)

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. expressed excitement for the occasion’s return by highlighting its positive economic impact and collaborations with nonprofit organizations. “I’m thrilled to welcome everyone back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for this year’s Governors Ball,” he stated. “We’re even more grateful that the festival is partnering with some of our local nonprofits, including Chhaya, Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective, and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, to work with our local food vendors and other community groups doing important empowerment work.”

Elsewhere in festival news, Bonnaroo announced its lineup last Tuesday (Jan. 9). It’s set to feature performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Joey Badass, Galantis, T-Pain, d4vd, Key Glock and several others. The Houston rapper will also be at Boston Calling during Memorial Day weekend in May.

