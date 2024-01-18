Interest Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images 11 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024: Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Rihanna & More / 01.18.2024

2024 is set to be quite the year for Hip Hop and R&B with a lineup of anticipated releases from artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Summer Walker, Future and Metro Boomin, and many more. Music predictions are inherently uncertain, as highlighted by Kanye West‘s repeatedly delayed Vultures album. However, hope remains high as speculation continues over whether Rihanna will end her hiatus since 2016’s ANTI.

While unpredictable, 2024 is shaping up to be significant for music. Check out our list of some of the most anticipated albums of the year below!

1. Cardi B

Following her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B is set to release her second album in 2024. Despite a six-year gap, her first LP’s success — including a No. 1 on the Billboard 200, over four million U.S. sales, and a Grammy for Best Rap Album — has given her the leverage to take her time.

Notably, 2020’s hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion has been RIAA-certified platinum eight times since it came out. While other records like “Hot S**t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West, “Up” and “Bongos” admittedly haven’t shared the same charting success, they’re all great records that put her artistic range on display.

“I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon,” Cardi explained to HOT 97’s Ebro Darden. “I’m just holding it because I feel like I’m missing a couple of things.”

2. Metro Boomin and Future

Future and Metro Boomin are slated to debut their anticipated joint project later this year. Having already teamed up for hits like “Jumpman” and “Mask Off,” the duos collaborations have consistently delivered chart-topping music.

The Atlanta-based beatmaker is notably riding high from recent successes, including his second solo album and contributions to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. In January 2023, Future labeled the upcoming project as the “album of the year,” while Metro shared a snippet of a new song in June. Adding to the anticipation, Pluto recently cleared his Instagram posts while hinting at imminent new music.

3. J. Cole: The Fall Off

J. Cole first teased The Fall Off in 2020 with very few updates since. However, in recent years, he achieved several career milestones: his first Grammy Award, a diamond-certified single and a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “First Person Shooter.”

Cole also successfully expanded Dreamville, cultivating stars like JID and Ari Lennox in addition to the label’s annual festival. Not to mention, the music icon cemented his status as a formidable guest artist on tracks with Drake, BIA, BTS’ j-hope, Lil Durk, Joyner Lucas, Nicki Minaj and Lil Yachty. So far, every song he has been featured on has been a pleasant listen that feeds into anticipation for his next full-length project.

4. Ice Spice

Last year was a big year for Ice Spice, who topped Rap-Up’s “Rappers Who Bodied 2023″ list. Her collaborations with notable artists like Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Taylor Swift and Rema amplified her presence in various genres. While her EP Like…? maintained her momentum through songs like “In Ha Hood Mood” and “Gangsta Boo,” fans are eagerly anticipating her debut album.

Ice Spice’s rise since 2022 was strategically remarkable. In July 2023, she released an expanded version of Like…? featuring the hit “Deli.” In 2024, she teased new music with a snippet and a meme captioned, “Think you the s**t, b**ch? You not even the fart.” Although hopefully just a playful troll, 2024 is definitely the Bronx rapper’s year.

5. Lil Uzi Vert: Luv Is Rage 3

Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 3 is a bittersweet addition to this list. Yes, it’s new music from one of this generation’s favorite artists, but the Philadelphia native also claimed it will be their last project before returning to a “normal life.” So far, they’ve teased the LP with records like “NFL” and “Red Moon,” both of which are on the experimental side. Overall, it will be really interesting to see what Uzi does with their final body of work, whether it be features, more personal songs or another tour.

6. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion entered the new year with newfound independence having resolved legal issues with her former label and finally being over with the Tory Lanez case. The Houston native is now fully in control of her musical output, as evident by November 2023’s “Cobra.” The release marked a return to her roots, characterized by unfiltered expressions and bars that demand a second listen.

While she dropped only one standalone record — and her verse on Cardi B’s “Bongos” — Megan teased new music months prior. Speaking to Billboard, she said, “It’s definitely coming very soon… I think Thee Hotties are gonna be so excited. I’m trying different things.” Although she’s no longer under Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment, the artist inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group, which further hinted at its mass scale.

Considering Traumazine gave us fan favorites like “Plan B” and “Ungrateful,” great things are surely in store for Hot Girl Meg.

7. SZA: LANA

SZA’s LANA was initially thought to be a deluxe version of her Grammy-nominated album SOS. However, its status as a standalone project or an extension of the latter is still up in the air, especially due to the seven-to-10-song length and the time passed. In a November interview with Variety, she humorously admitted to finalizing projects just before deadlines.

As of now, LANA is shrouded in mystery, with no confirmed release date or tracklist. Recently, SZA revealed what social media assumes is the cover art, signaling progress on the body of work. Although details are sparse, it’s expected to feature a mix of previously unreleased and fresh tracks, such as Justin Bieber’s official remix of “Snooze.”

8. Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign: Vultures

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024 despite recent public controversies. In 2023, listening events in Miami and Las Vegas drew large crowds, where the pair previewed work-in-progress versions of the album in its entirety. It also has a host of guest artists, including Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown and Freddie Gibbs.

However, the album’s release is still unknown, with it being pushed back three times already. Nicki Minaj withheld approval for her verse in “New Body,” and there were seemingly clearance issues with the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” Nonetheless, this project is exactly what Hip Hop needs right now. We’re waiting.

9. Flo Milli: Fine Ho, Stay

Flo Milli’s eagerly awaited album Fine Ho, Stay is the final part of her trilogy. Seemingly intended to come out before her “Thanks For Coming Here, Ho Tour,” the LP has been long-awaited since she announced it. In the Alabama rapper’s case, being patient was worth it, considering she delivered “Never Lose Me” in December 2023. In terms of charting success, it was her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Elsewhere on the project, fans can likely expect “BGC,” which sampled Carl Carlton’s 1981 song “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked).” With a long list of potential collaborators and unwavering confidence in her approach, it’s safe to say Fine Ho, Stay will be an exciting body of work.

10. Summer Walker

Summer Walker dropped her CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP in May 2023, which nabbed her a Grammy nomination and much-earned praise. It boasted “To Summer, From Cole” with J. Cole as well as “Hardlife” and “How Does It Feel.” Although it ended up being the only new project from her, she graced Usher’s “Good Good” and celebrated the five-year anniversary of “Girls Need Love.” The latter got three new versions, including verses from Tyla, Victoria Monét and Tink.

That being said, Walker’s third studio album is surely something to look forward to. She has a lot to offer in terms of her perspective on motherhood, her relationship with “BMF” star Lil Meech and uncovering more about herself. December 2023’s “DROWN IN MY LOVE” set hopes high.

11. Rihanna

Nearly eight years have passed since Rihanna’s last album, but her successful ventures into lingerie and cosmetics — along with her already iconic music catalog — have sustained her star status. Notably, she headlined the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show despite a long hiatus. While she hinted years ago at working on both a pop and a dancehall album, the current status of her music projects remains unclear. However, her fans remain ready for her potential return to music, whenever that may be.

Within the last few years, Rihanna became a mother of two, America’s youngest self-made billionaire and returned to her role as creative director of PUMA. None of that diminished the public’s desire for new music from her. In 2023, she teased new music, describing her next album as “experimental” and “completely different” from her past work.