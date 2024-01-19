News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Normani Says Her Project Is Dropping This Year: "It's Literally The Best Music That I've Made" / 01.19.2024

While attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Normani opened up about her major acting role in Freaky Tales as well as new music.

“The singles have changed. You guys won’t know what’s coming. I’m so, so excited. I mean, [the] artwork is fire,” she told Deadline on Thursday (Jan. 18).

When asked whether her LP will be released this year, Normani replied, “I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that’s, like, such a misconception. I want this project to come out literally more than everybody. It’s literally the best music that I’ve made, and I couldn’t be more proud. I know once it comes out, you guys are going to be like, ‘OK, the wait was definitely worth it.’”

Normani Kordei Hamilton on feature film debut ‘Freaky Tales’ plus if she’s continuing to act in the future | #Sundance pic.twitter.com/Pnc20r6GQa — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 19, 2024

The singer’s last solo offering came in the form of “Fair” in 2022. Before that, she teamed up with Cardi B for “Wild Side” in 2021. The song got a remix from KAYTRANADA months later.

On the collaborative side, Normani previewed a record called “Candy Paint” in June 2023. It appeared in a Bose headphones commercial, where she was seen practicing dance moves and songwriting. “People sometimes confuse my commitment to the craft with perfectionism. I don’t strive for perfection… I strive to be the most authentic version of myself,” she said in a voiceover.

In August of that year, the “Motivation” artist inked a new management deal with Brandon Creed and Lydia Asrat, the latter of whom works with Coco Jones. “With new music on the horizon, and Asrat and Creed now at the helm of her musical career, she and the rest of her team are extremely excited to embark on this new chapter and partnership,” a representative for Normani told Rolling Stone. “She wishes [Brandon] Silverstein all the best.”