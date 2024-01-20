News Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Odell Beckham Jr.'s Story Of Drake's House Being Robbed / 01.20.2024

Superbowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. is locked in during the NFL playoffs in hopes of winning his second ring. The talented All-Pro Wide Receiver sat with Marlon Humphrey on his new “Punch Line” podcast to discuss a myriad of topics, but none were more shocking than his story of how Drake’s home was broken into while he was staying there.

In the wild story, OBJ started off claiming, “Somehow [these guys] found the boy’s house, broke into it and man, they come into the room like, ‘We made it to Drake’s crib!’ [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here.”

He continued, “So, I had to try and play it cool. I had to dap them up, but I was like, on edge at this point. They’re like, ‘OBJ wassup man! Can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?’” After he took the pictures he immediately called security. He was hesitant to take photos with them because he did not know if they were armed or not.

Beckham Jr. is known for his iconic fashion choices and elite skills on the field. His kinship with Drake has been heavily documented as the For All The Dogs emcee has shouted him out on multiple records and featured him in the “Laugh Now Cry Later” visual.

After seeing the story, one commenter said, “fans are crazy.” Fans initially learned about Beckham Jr. living with Drake during a 2016 interview when he explained that he spent time at his home while Drake was finishing his highly touted album, Views.

OBJ also talked about his initial Super Bowl win, what it was like meeting JAY-Z and Beyoncé, his love for fashion and his experience playing alongside Lamar Jackson. Watch the full interview with Marlon Humphrey via the “Punch Line” podcast on YouTube below.