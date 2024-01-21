News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Lupe Fiasco And Kid Cudi Publicly Squash Their Beef / 01.21.2024

Finally, the beef between Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi is over. The two Kanye West collaborators publicly tweeted that they squashed their beef, which had seemingly reaching a boiling point after Cudi mentioned him in his interview with Zane Lowe in promotion for his latest album, INSANO.

During the interview, Cudi explained, “I was in the back, and they were like, ‘Yo, Lupe’s here.’ I was like, ‘Oh, s**t.’ I stayed down the stairs and waited until he left. They were like, ‘What you down here for?’ I explained it to my dude the same way I explained it to you. I was like, ‘Yo, bro, if I get famous one day, I don’t ever want this n**ga saying like, ‘He sold me clothes. You, my son.””

Lupe was not a fan of the mention after noting that the two had a personal relationship where he was there for Cudi emotionally when he did not feel other people were. Therefore, he did not enjoy any time it seemed like the Ohio-bred recording artist had any smoke for him.

Thankfully, on Saturday (Jan. 20) afternoon, Cudi tweeted, “Just talked to Lupe. I had a great talk. I know I was wrong, and told him I shouldn’t have done that f**k s**t I did. I called myself looking out for the fans, but I was hating. I apologized, and he accepted it, which I appreciated for real. I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasn’t mature enough to step up and have a conversation and admit I was wrong.”

“We, as Black men, need to be united. He always had love for me. They always supported me. I shouldn’t have done him like that. I want to thank my guy IBN for setting the call up and you, the fans, for being real with me and urging us to speak. We are good now; it’s a brand-new journey. See you soon, brother,” he continued.

Lupe responded in a quote tweet saying, “Sincerely appreciate it, my guy. Peace and blessings,” before showing love to his new LP, which ironically, people believe, features a subliminal diss to Drake from ASAP Rocky.



These tweets come on the heels of Cudi mentioning that Lupe was beefing with himself and that he had “no room in his life” for that kind of negativity. Since the reconciliation, the “Solo Dolo” crooner and Lupe have deleted most of their derogatory tweets.