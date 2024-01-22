News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Finesse2Tymes Defends Giving Two Artists The Same Featured Verse: "You Gotta Pay For The Clearance, Too" / 01.22.2024

On Jan. 9, a Baton Rouge artist by the name of TG Kommas called out Finesse2Tymes for giving him the same verse as Fastmoney Ant.

In the viral video, he warned other musicians, “Do not spend your money with these b**ch a** n**gas, mane, because they will do some funky b**ch a** s**t and then act like they so busy… At first, I was like, ‘Maybe he was loaded, and made a mistake and redid my s**t.’ No. You b**ch a** n**ga, you wasn’t loaded. You changed one line on that b**ch.”

Kommas proceeded to play Finesse’s guest appearance on his September 2023 cut “Can’t Pay For It,” followed by Ant’s “All I Want.” The latter came out in November of that year. Watch the clip below.

On Sunday (Jan. 21) night, the “Gangsta Vybes” creator defended his decision. According to Finesse, Kommas didn’t get the song cleared.

During an Instagram Live, he stated, “You can’t get mad that I sold my product to somebody else that you ain’t paid for. If you ain’t paid for it and he paid for it, he paid to get it cleared. I can do what I want to do with my verse. How [are] you gonna tell me what I can and what I can’t do?”

Finesse continued, “Every rapper, every independent rapper, every up-and-coming rapper, you know I f**k with y’all. Everybody that know me, they know I f**k with them. I work with budgets and everything. I might want [$50,000 to $60,000] for the verse. [If] you’re from the streets, I might tell you, ‘Man, give me [$30,000].’”

“This [is] also a business. If you gon’ come get you a verse and video, you gotta make sure you take care of the business side, too,” the musician added. “You can’t just do the verse and the video, and put it out. That ain’t how it go. You gotta pay for the clearance, too… You can’t just put the video and song out.”

Last Friday (Jan. 19), Finesse teamed up with Rick Ross for “Fat Boy.” The song is expected to appear on his next LP.