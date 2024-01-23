News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Jess Hilarious Calls Charlamagne Tha God And DJ Envy "Old Heads" For Comparing SZA To Mary J. Blige / 01.23.2024

Throughout 2023, “The Breakfast Club” had a number of rotating guest co-hosts since Angela Yee’s departure in December 2022. They welcomed Claudia Jordan, Jason Lee, Loren LoRosa, and Jess Hilarious, to mention a few.

Last month, Jess announced that she would be a permanent replacement. However, the comedian was notably absent by the time the new year rolled in. “You know what I’m so confused by? We spent all last year rotating guest co-hosts, and I thought we were rotating guest co-hosts before we let God decide who’s supposed to be in here,” Charlamagne Tha God said during a Jan. 10 airing of the morning show. “Now, it’s 2024. Do we just say, ‘F**k it, there’s not going to be another co-host?’”

Today (Jan. 23), Jess took a jab at DJ Envy and Charlamagne after the former likened SZA to Mary J. Blige. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “These n**gas trash. Envy, shut up! I know artists [get] pissed [off] when old heads do this [because] now everybody [is negatively] comparing SZA to MJB, and it ain’t even her fault! She has her own identity.”

The nature of her comments led to mixed interpretations. While some speculated the remarks were a sarcastic poke at her colleagues, others believed it could signal an end to her involvement with the pair. Underneath The Shade Room’s repost, one person wrote, “Are those your co-workers or not?”

Last Tuesday (Jan. 16), TMZ asked Charlamagne about the comic not appearing in any of “The Breakfast Club’s” recent episodes. He responded, “I don’t know where Jess is. Jess has a podcast called the ‘Carefully Reckless’ podcast on iHeartRadio. She’s doing stand-up, just doing her thing.” The broadcaster also mentioned that he’s “done with the rotating of the guest hosts.”

Jess’ tenure on the show wasn’t without controversy, though. She and Sexyy Red shared a standoff moment after the latter confronted her about past critiques. They seemingly made amends afterward, as revealed by a video uploaded to the Baltimore native’s Instagram.