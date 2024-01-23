Jess Hilarious, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy

Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images

Jess Hilarious Calls Charlamagne Tha God And DJ Envy "Old Heads" For Comparing SZA To Mary J. Blige

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Throughout 2023, “The Breakfast Club” had a number of rotating guest co-hosts since Angela Yee’s departure in December 2022. They welcomed Claudia Jordan, Jason Lee, Loren LoRosa, and Jess Hilarious, to mention a few. 

Last month, Jess announced that she would be a permanent replacement. However, the comedian was notably absent by the time the new year rolled in. “You know what I’m so confused by? We spent all last year rotating guest co-hosts, and I thought we were rotating guest co-hosts before we let God decide who’s supposed to be in here,” Charlamagne Tha God said during a Jan. 10 airing of the morning show. “Now, it’s 2024. Do we just say, ‘F**k it, there’s not going to be another co-host?’”

Today (Jan. 23), Jess took a jab at DJ Envy and Charlamagne after the former likened SZA to Mary J. Blige. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “These n**gas trash. Envy, shut up! I know artists [get] pissed [off] when old heads do this [because] now everybody [is negatively] comparing SZA to MJB, and it ain’t even her fault! She has her own identity.”

The nature of her comments led to mixed interpretations. While some speculated the remarks were a sarcastic poke at her colleagues, others believed it could signal an end to her involvement with the pair. Underneath The Shade Room’s repost, one person wrote, “Are those your co-workers or not?”

Last Tuesday (Jan. 16), TMZ asked Charlamagne about the comic not appearing in any of “The Breakfast Club’s” recent episodes. He responded, “I don’t know where Jess is. Jess has a podcast called the ‘Carefully Reckless’ podcast on iHeartRadio. She’s doing stand-up, just doing her thing.” The broadcaster also mentioned that he’s “done with the rotating of the guest hosts.”

Jess’ tenure on the show wasn’t without controversy, though. She and Sexyy Red shared a standoff moment after the latter confronted her about past critiques. They seemingly made amends afterward, as revealed by a video uploaded to the Baltimore native’s Instagram.

News
Charlamagne Tha God
DJ Envy
Jess Hilarious

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Reacts To Sitting Next To Quavo During Paris Fashion Week Show: "Not Finna Fumble My Bag"

Despite their past tension, Chris Brown and Quavo sat beside each other without issues: “Can’t ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.22.2024
Interest

11 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024: Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Rihanna & More

2024 is set to be quite the year for Hip Hop and R&B with a ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.18.2024
News

Common Responds to Jaguar Wright's Sexual Assault Allegations

By Devin
10.29.2020
News

Fans React To Odell Beckham Jr.'s Story Of Drake's House Being Robbed

In the middle of his playoff run with the Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. recounts the ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.20.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories