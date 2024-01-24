News Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Getting "S**t Off Her Chest" In Her Upcoming Single "Hiss" / 01.24.2024

Megan Thee Stallion’s new single, “Hiss,” is expected to drop on Friday (Jan. 26) and fans are already amped about what to expect.

Today (Jan. 24), the rapper shared a PSA ahead of the record’s release. She stated, “I just want to kick this s**t off by saying, ‘F**k y’all.’ I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf**kin thang. Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all b**ch a** n**gas gets 24 hours of attention. I’m finna get this s**t off my chest and lay it to rest. Let’s go.”

Per usual, the Hotties showed their support in the comment section. One person wrote, “Yeah, it’s giving Tupac’s ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ energy.” Another exclaimed, “Oh, it’s Aquarius season. Anybody can get it!” Currently, it’s unknown whether Megan will name-drop anyone, but fans are already piecing together who the promo clip might be aimed at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

In December 2023, Megan was mentioned a number of times during her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine’s press run for SEXT8PE. He opened up about dating the “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker and gave context to their split during “The Breakfast Club” and an interview with Complex’s “360 With Speedy.”

During an Instagram Live, the Grammy-winning artist responded to her name being brought up. She said, “If you say I wasn’t talking to you, I wasn’t talking to you. You just wanted to find a reason to f**king bash me. It seems very strategic.” Fontaine previously rapped about his relationship with Megan on “Thee Person,” where he accused her of cheating.

Megan also appeared to catch a stray from Nicki Minaj, who mentioned her assailant on “FTCU.” The Trinidadian superstar spat, “Stay in your Tory lane, b**ch, I’m not Iggy.” The lyric was an apparent reference to Tory Lanez. In August 2023, the Canadian artist was sentenced to 10 years in prison after shooting the Houston native.