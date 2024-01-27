News Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images and John Nacion / Stringer via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Mentions Megan Thee Stallion's Deceased Mother In Instagram Rant / 01.27.2024

Nicki Minaj has taken the gloves off after speaking on Megan Thee Stallion multiple times following the release of her new track, “HISS.” The tension reached its boiling point during an Instagram Live where Minaj said, “Bullet fragment foot b**ch,” several times. “You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f**king love you and lying on your dead mother.”

On Friday (Jan. 26), the Pink Friday 2 emcee reshared an old clip from the video shoot of their sole collaboration, “Hot Girl Summer.” She mentioned, “What a disgusting serpent!!!!! You all post Pardi songs under this. They paid to make it disappear. LET’S GOOOOOO! Lying on your dead mother is insane, too. But PARDI said it. #ItWasntMe.”

What a disgusting serpant!!!!! Y’all post pardi song under this. They paid to make it disappear . LET’S GOOOOOO🤣😝 lying on your dead mother is insane too. But PARDI said it. #ItWasntMe https://t.co/b8Wk9oqJAS — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Fans speculated that “HISS” addressed Minaj when the Grammy Award-winning recording artist rapped, “These h**s don’t be mad at Megan/ these h**s mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

The law, as mentioned above, requires authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. Notably, the Trinidadian star’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was convicted for attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender.

Minaj did not hold back any punches during the late-night Instagram Live session. Later in the video, she passionately expressed, “You will not disrespect Papa Bear, you dirty f**king, ran through, bird a**, bum a** b**ch. You broke b**ch; tell them the truth, b**ch.”

The “Anaconda” rapper blamed her popular alter ego, “Roman,” for her violent outburst. She mentioned that “Nicki may have morals and respect, but Roman does not.” Shortly after the track was released, Minaj teased a response to “HISS” on her Instagram Live with a snippet of a new song.

She appeared to reference the 2020 incident where Megan was shot in the foot by Lanez. The “Everybody” hitmaker rapped, “Bad b**ch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b**ch fell off, I said get up on your good foot.”

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond to the harsh disses from her former collaborator.