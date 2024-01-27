News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Teyana Taylor Goes Off On TMZ For "Twisting Up Words" / 01.27.2024

Friday (Jan. 26) afternoon, Teyana Taylor shared a lengthy open letter to TMZ discussing their mishandling of information amidst her pending divorce from Iman Shumpert.

Taylor started the message by saying, “Yo TMZ, you serious?? You are all really taking it too far with these misleading headlines, and I am tired of it. Every time I look, it’s either half-leaked and made-up stories or words being twisted up for clickbait! I kindly asked you mothaf**kas to mind your d**n business and for y’all to respect me and my family’s privacy.”

The Kanye West collaborator continued, “If you’re going to keep leaking my documents, show it all [and] come correct! Stop taking bits and pieces and putting 10s on 2s! I’ve been very graceful, cordial and protective of all parties involved in this whole process. Sadly, that energy has not been reciprocated at all!”

On Friday, Nov. 24, Teyana Taylor confirmed that she had indeed filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Iman Shumpert. The popular multi-hyphenate took to her Instagram story to say, “I mind my business, don’t bother nobody, and y’all know I have never played about my children, family and our privacy.”

Regarding how hard it is to deal with the public issue, Taylor stated, “It is very heartbreaking that someone would take the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.” She continued the statement on her Instagram story, “However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve always done, and for my children, I will continue to do so.”

This will be the FIRST and LAST time I speak on this matter. pic.twitter.com/3ROjWazGM2 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 24, 2023

In her message to TMZ, Taylor exclaimed, “Let’s settle this once and for all! I filed for divorce under initials for privacy. Which kept this matter private for almost a whole year until someone decided to file a motion using our full names, which then made our divorce proceedings public for the world to see.”

The “Gonna Love Me” songstress has recently been unusually vocal in response to rumors. Taylor was photographed in a form-fitting black dress at the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, Nov. 27. Subsequently, it sparked speculation among fans that she was possibly expecting a baby.

Responding to the rumors, the songstress clarified in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post. She wrote, “Auntey ain’t preggo, you all! I just had to pee. You all know that pee pouch ain’t nothing to play [with]. My kangaroo pouch a**.”