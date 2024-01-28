News Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Out Partying Amid Tension From "HISS" / 01.28.2024

Megan Thee Stallion has been the topic of conversation since the release of her polarizing new track, “HISS.” Fans suggest the spicy new track sends shots at Drake, Tory Lanez and, most notably, Nicki Minaj.

While fans await a public response to Minaj’s countless shots on social media, the Tina Snow emcee was spotted in Los Angeles at a costume party. Things seemed to get steamy between her and Victoria Monét when the two were seen dancing to Monét’s Grammy-nominated banger, “On My Mama.” Meg was also lip-syncing to her new track while showing off her all-white outfit.

One fan stated, “The girl was shot, and everyone laughed at her; her own community made a mockery out of a tragedy she overcame! Love your life, Meg!!” Another commenter said, “This gon’ eat the powda’ head up, she’ll be on here high to the sky again in 30 mins.” Social media users seem to be split on which side they want to be on.

Saturday (Jan. 27) night, Nicki Minaj tweeted, “You scary-a**, p**sy-a**, broke-a** [h**]. Scared of me putting a song out but trying to spar with the [motherf**king] QUEEN. Lied on yo DEAD, [Megan Thee Stallion].”

Shortly after, she said, “The b**ch ain’t get streamed in 84 years. Her team doesn’t want me to drop [because] they know those numbers are going to embarrass her lying lypo a**, and SHE knows I got proof of what SHE DID! And after how she allowed HER BEST GIRLFRIEND TO BE BULLIED, ATTACKED AND RIPPED TO SHREDS WHILE KELSEY WAS PREGNANT [WITH] HER FIRST CHILD??? After she had F**KED HER BEST FRIEND MAN?!???!! IT WASN’T ENOUGH?!? But this is y’all girl’s girl, right? Any MOTHER taking this woman’s side, may GOD STRIKE YOU DOWN. Don’t want me to drop [because] she gotta have a ghostwriting session for another week to get back to me! I had the song/beat for six years. Not like a hit JUJUEATD**K for S**T! What a scary-a** b**ch.”

Minaj’s Megan Thee Stallion-targeted record “Bigfoot” is slated to release on January 28 at 3 PM PST.