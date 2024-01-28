Megan Thee Stallion

Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Out Partying Amid Tension From "HISS"

By Ahmad Davis
  /  01.28.2024

Megan Thee Stallion has been the topic of conversation since the release of her polarizing new track, “HISS.” Fans suggest the spicy new track sends shots at Drake, Tory Lanez and, most notably, Nicki Minaj.

While fans await a public response to Minaj’s countless shots on social media, the Tina Snow emcee was spotted in Los Angeles at a costume party. Things seemed to get steamy between her and Victoria Monét when the two were seen dancing to Monét’s Grammy-nominated banger, “On My Mama.” Meg was also lip-syncing to her new track while showing off her all-white outfit.

One fan stated, “The girl was shot, and everyone laughed at her; her own community made a mockery out of a tragedy she overcame! Love your life, Meg!!” Another commenter said, “This gon’ eat the powda’ head up, she’ll be on here high to the sky again in 30 mins.” Social media users seem to be split on which side they want to be on.

Saturday (Jan. 27) night, Nicki Minaj tweeted, “You scary-a**, p**sy-a**, broke-a** [h**]. Scared of me putting a song out but trying to spar with the [motherf**king] QUEEN. Lied on yo DEAD, [Megan Thee Stallion].”

Shortly after, she said, “The b**ch ain’t get streamed in 84 years. Her team doesn’t want me to drop [because] they know those numbers are going to embarrass her lying lypo a**, and SHE knows I got proof of what SHE DID! And after how she allowed HER BEST GIRLFRIEND TO BE BULLIED, ATTACKED AND RIPPED TO SHREDS WHILE KELSEY WAS PREGNANT [WITH] HER FIRST CHILD??? After she had F**KED HER BEST FRIEND MAN?!???!! IT WASN’T ENOUGH?!? But this is y’all girl’s girl, right? Any MOTHER taking this woman’s side, may GOD STRIKE YOU DOWN. Don’t want me to drop [because] she gotta have a ghostwriting session for another week to get back to me! I had the song/beat for six years. Not like a hit JUJUEATD**K for S**T! What a scary-a** b**ch.”

Minaj’s Megan Thee Stallion-targeted record “Bigfoot” is slated to release on January 28 at 3 PM PST.

News
Megan Thee Stallion

TRENDING
News

Eminem Says The Possibility Of Him Working With Coi Leray Is "In The Toilet"

Coi Leray unfortunately got dragged into Eminem’s beef with Benzino: “Hate to spoil the day.”
By Malcolm Trapp
01.26.2024
News

Akbar V Says Nicki Minaj Is "'Bout To Clear" Megan Thee Stallion After "HISS" Release: "[You] Need To Already [Be] In The Studio"

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator issued a direct jab at Megan Thee ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.26.2024
News

Nicki Minaj Alludes To "Roman" Leaving After Negative Backlash

Nicki Minaj shared a few tweets alluding to her alter ego, “Roman,” leaving after negative ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.27.2024
News

Nicki Minaj Mentions Megan Thee Stallion's Deceased Mother In Instagram Rant

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live to offer low blows after Megan Thee Stallion seemingly ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.27.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories