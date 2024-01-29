News Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Megan Thee Stallion With "Big Foot," Claims She Has More Four More Diss Tracks / 01.29.2024

Today (Jan. 29), Nicki Minaj fired at Megan Thee Stallion with her latest track, “Big Foot.” It arrived in response to the latter’s recent single, “Hiss,” which dropped last Friday (Jan. 26).

“Hiss” seemingly featured a bar aimed at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender. The Houston native’s “These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law” line alluded to a U.S. federal mandate regarding the public disclosure of information related to sexual perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Minaj’s “Big Foot” included direct references to the 2020 incident involving Tory Lanez shooting at Megan. “Bad b**ch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b**ch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,’” the Trinidadian star rapped. “You was lyin’ to the Queen, then you went lyin’ to the King, Gayle/ That 30-year-old tea, so stale/ Kylie kicked you out and made you stumble to the car/ Barbz, I need a good alcohol bar/ Roman, wait, that was the bar.”

Elsewhere, Minaj name-dropped several of Megan’s alleged previous flings. She mentioned French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Lanez, DaBaby, G-Eazy, and Trey Songz.

Listen to the record below.

It’s also worth mentioning that “Big Foot” ended with a bit from Minaj claiming she has more diss tracks prepared. The rapper stated, “You know, whenever I meet a woman that would f**k her friend’s man and let your friend talk about your ex-friend’s baby on the internet, I know that they have a very evil spirit. I don’t think you want the next installment of this song. I know it’s the most attention you’ve ever gotten. One-flow h**, but, uh, trust. If you don’t apologize to your mama in 24 hours, s**t gon’ get uglier than KenBarbie, okay? Don’t play.”

Minaj previewed “Big Foot” shortly after “Hiss” was released. Her response was not only musical but also social, as she took to Twitter to share a lengthy rant. “It’s been [ready] for two days. [I] just was tryna be cool and let her get her lil’ streams,” she wrote in a teaser post. “Wasn’t gon’ say anything, but I remember how everyone kept my name in their mouth and how I said the next person [who] mention my family gon’ regret it.”

It’s been rdy for 2 days. just was tryna be cool & let her get her lil streams. wasn’t gon say anything. But I remember how everyone kept my name in their mouth & how I said the next person mention my family gon regret it. Btw, they haven’t even heard the song. Who said it’s even… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 28, 2024

I have 4 more baby. 4 https://t.co/0X3aUefMtn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024

After the 1st one drop, if dat pussy ass hoe so much as BREATHE wrong ima empty da clip. If that pussy ass hoe deny 1THING I say, I’m posting every fkn receipt known to man. 5. Yes you heard me! Did 5 extra songs. we’ve been waiting on u HO. Play #PinkFriday2 NON STOP barbz. LuvU — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 28, 2024