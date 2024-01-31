News Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer via Getty Image Ice Spice Reveals Her Debut Album Is Titled 'Y2K,' Says It's "Almost Finished" / 01.31.2024

Ice Spice announced the title of her debut album is Y2K. It pays homage to her birthday on Jan. 1, 2000, which also marked the start of the new millennium. The rapper confirmed that the LP is expected to come out in 2024.

In an interview on NBC’s “The Today Show” with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Ice expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming project. “I’m so excited,” she said on Tuesday (Jan. 30). “It’s called Y2K. It’s almost finished, so I’m really excited.”

Ice also hinted at a “crazy collaboration” for the album, secured just two days before the sit-down. Unfortunately for her fanbase, she didn’t reveal any details about the collaborator. The title reveal followed the release of her latest single, “Think U The S**t (Fart),” which came out last Friday (Jan. 26). She shot the accompanying visuals in South Beach, Florida.

The track also sparked speculation on whether Ice was possibly taking shots at Latto. On the cut, she spat, “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up.” Many took it as a subliminal reference to the Atlanta rapper’s 2023 smash hit “Put It On Da Floor.”

Meanwhile, Y2K will be a follow-up to Ice’s debut EP Like..? (Deluxe). The latter featured viral records like “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Butterfly Ku,” and the Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo.” Additionally, her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Apart from her album, Ice is slated to perform at several festivals in 2024, including Coachella alongside Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator; and Doja Cat. Also announced on Tuesday, the Bronx native is on Wireless Festival’s star-studded lineup. Other artists hitting the stage include Minaj, Future, former collaborator Rema, and 21 Savage.