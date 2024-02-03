News Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Drake And J. Cole Make A Splash For Day One Of "It's All A Blur Tour" / 02.03.2024

Friday (Feb. 2) night, Drake and J. Cole instantly made waves on social media for the “football field” stage design that was posted on Instagram by the “Trophies” rapper hours before the show. Outside the dynamic setup, fans were excited to hear what songs the collaborators would perform during the show.

Drake and J. Cole have been widely regarded as 2 of the Top 3 artists from their class for over a decade. Therefore, their long-awaited reconnection on wax with the For All The Dogs standout “First Person Shooter” served as a real-life Spider-Man meme, bringing together two artists that Hip Hop fans view as the GOATs.

Ahead of the show, Drake’s post said, “‘The rap game will never be at peace. There will always be competition, and as long as there’s competition, there will never be peace. Everyone wants to be the one.’ -Kurupt. Doors are open, Tampa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

The show’s setlist included 53 tracks combined, including rarely performed tracks like “Virginia Beach,” “Passionfruit” and “In The Morning,” for the first time in almost a decade. The show still kept the legendary statue of the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh, but this time it included a floating Travis Scott head while Drake performed their classic cuts “MELTDOWN” and “SICKO MODE.”

The “It’s All A Blur Tour” was “as big as the Super Bowl.” Billboard reported that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was summoned to the show to analyze the performance of the rap tandem as he would following a top-level sporting event.

Storied journalist Carl Lamarre also mentioned “Social media star BenDaDonn — who previously made skits with Drake on Instagram — joined in on the fun, playing the role of a reporter, giving play-by-play moments, one that included announcing the start of J. Cole’s set.”

Check out the full setlist for the first night of Drake and J. Cole’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” below.