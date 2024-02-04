News Kevork S. Djansezian / Contributor via Getty Images and Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images The Game Says You Can't Cancel Kanye West / 02.04.2024

The Game proclaimed that Kanye West cannot be canceled in a newly surfaced interview with TMZ. The interview is reportedly part of a more extensive documentary that the infamous gossip blog is doing on the Grammy-winning Chicago-bred recording artist.

The clip starts with TMZ’s Harvey Levin posing, “Is it possible that Kanye West is simply uncancelable, and if so, why?” Shortly after, The Game comes on the screen to say, “You can’t cancel someone who doesn’t care or fear being canceled. That’s the thing about cancel culture; the care of it fuels it. If you don’t care about being canceled, you can’t be.”

Many fans have mixed feelings about the thought of TMZ doing a documentary on West due to their checkered past. Recently, West confronted a member of the paparazzi who asked him if his wife had free will. Although it is not confirmed if the reporter was from TMZ, it is just another moment where media members seemingly harassed West.

One fan commented, “Question is, why is TMZ so obsessed with Kanye?” Another user said, “It’s not only Kanye West but many of these celebrities, and it’s because they have a big following that’s like trying to cancel Taylor Swift. It’s not happening, bro.” Another social media participant claimed, “TMZ got a crush on Ye. Like, it’s always the same media outlets who hate Kanye that always keep his name in the news cycle; sounds obsessed to me.”

Kanye West recently made news for coming out as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus” tour in Orlando, Florida. Wearing a white mask, Kanye performed hits from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, including “All Of The Lights” and “Runaway,” alongside a rendition of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from The Life of Pablo. Ty Dolla Sign also joined the rapper for “Fade” and “Vultures” from their upcoming joint project that shares the name of the latter track.