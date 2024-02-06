Drake, Lil Durk, and J. Cole

Drake And J. Cole Add Lil Durk To The "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.06.2024

Drake and J. Cole added Lil Durk to their co-headlining “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?” The Toronto artist shared an update on Instagram on Monday (Feb. 5) night. 

The announcement caption read, “BIGGER AND BIGGER. [Lil Durk] joins us on the road to bring you all the most T’d show of your life.” Details on the rapper’s specific appearances remain unspecified.

Durk’s inclusion allows for live performances of his collaborations with both headliners, including “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Drake and the Grammy-winning “All My Life” with Cole. The latter clinched Best Melotic Rap Performance on Sunday (Feb. 4) after vying against Doja Cat’s “Attention,” 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U,” and SZA’s “Low.”

 

Speaking of the achievement, Durk said, “I was getting dressed and when they [announced that I won], the whole house started screaming. I said, ‘Yep. I know what that mean.’ I texted [J. Cole]. He’s excited. You know he’s on the road. So, shout out to J. Cole. Shout out to Dr. Luke.”

“I actually did the song and I held it for a year just to get [J. Cole] on it. If I ain’t get ‘em, I probably wouldn’t have put it out,” he said. “I said, ‘This a Grammy.’ That’s what I said. For me and him together, more songs, tour, just great energy and learning from him. He’s the GOAT.”

The “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?” began over the weekend in Tampa, Florida. Additional stops include Nashville, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, New Orleans, Memphis, Cleveland, and Oklahoma City. The trek is expected to conclude on April 16 in Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena.

The voyage already made headlines, notably after Drake opted out of performing Rihanna’s “Work.” Addressing the crowd from a suspended cage, he said, “I don’t sing this song anymore. You can sing it for me.”

