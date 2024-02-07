Kanye West, North West, and Ty Dolla Sign

Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images,  Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images, Steven Simione / Stringer via Getty Images

North West Stars In Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's "TALKING / ONCE AGAIN" Video

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.07.2024

Today (Feb. 7), Kanye West unveiled a new music video featuring his daughter North West

Directed by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, with Matteo Cocco handling cinematography, “TALKING / ONCE AGAIN” is split between North’s previously teased verse from the Vultures Miami listening event and unheard material from Ty Dolla Sign. “I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year/ It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/ Don’t tryna test me/ It’s gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy/ Just, just bless me, bless me,” she rapped in the former segment.

Vultures is slated to hit streaming platforms on Friday (Feb. 9). It’s the inaugural volume of a three-part series, with subsequent installments expected on March 8 and April 5.

An event at the United Center in Chicago is scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 8). According to the description, “[Kanye] has chosen his hometown for this monumental occasion. It’s a symbolic return to the city for an official listening event reminiscent of the unforgettable Donda Album Listening Experience held in August 2021. This gathering promises to be an iconic moment in music history, bringing together special guests, album collaborators, and fans in a celebration of creativity and innovation.”

Separately, Kanye expressed concerns over being seemingly blacklisted by concert venues on Tuesday (Feb. 6) night. “We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes and I just wanted to express to everybody out there to see if anybody can help with this,” he said in a now-deleted post via Instagram. “It’s the only arena I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no [availability] for me, and you know why that is. If there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do.”

Afterward, Kanye shared screenshots of text conversations attempting to secure tour dates. Freddie Gibbs also offered to help set up a concert in San Diego at Petco Park.

News
North West
Ty Dolla Sign
Kanye West
North West
Ty Dolla $ign

