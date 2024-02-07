News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images LightSkinKeisha And Coca Vango Welcome A Baby Boy And Announce Their Marriage: "He's Everything We Prayed For" / 02.07.2024

Love is in the air, with some of Hip Hop and R&B’s favorites stepping into motherhood. Today (Feb. 7), LightSkinKeisha and Coca Vango announced the birth of their first child together.

According to PEOPLE, they welcomed a boy, Amin, on Jan. 14 at 12:08 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 8 oz. “We are incredibly obsessed with our son; he’s everything we prayed for,” she told the publication. “My pregnancy went smoothly, thanks to my husband’s support for an easy, stress-free experience. It went by quickly, and now he’s here, live and direct.”

LightSkinKeisha officially announced her pregnancy in September 2023 via a maternity shoot on Instagram. “Words can’t describe it, but seeing him and doing skin-to-skin made me think I could do it again, maybe two more times. He’s so cute, and we’re just so in love with him,” the new mother shared with PEOPLE regarding her newborn.

Vango, who is also a dad to an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, revealed that their obstetrician initially told them they were expecting a girl. “It’s like God’s continuing the legacy. My dad’s name was Amin, mine is too, and now Baby 3 is the third. Feeling happy and blessed he’s here,” the rapper explained.

LightSkinKeisha is the latest celebrity to secretly welcome a child, albeit she didn’t keep her pregnancy a secret like Halle Bailey and DDG. The “Ride Good” artist married Vango behind closed doors in January after dating for six years.

On the music side, LightSkinKeisha put out Thought I Was Done? in May 2023. The nine-track offering boasted a lone feature from DreamDoll as well as standout cuts like “A$$ On Me” and “Supah Toxic.”

Meanwhile, Vango, who rose to fame via “Sauce All on Me” and Latto’s “Infidelity” in 2018, released two LPs last year: Growing Pains and Lover Boy’s Revenge. The former contained fan favorites such as “All Over Again” and “Change.”