Lil Wayne, Kai Cenat, And 50 Cent To Participate In The NBA's 2024 All-Star Celebrity Game / 02.07.2024

Today (Feb. 7), the NBA and ESPN announced the coaches and players for this year’s All-Star Celebrity Game. It’s expected to take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

Shannon Sharpe’s roster is led by the Pro Football Hall of Famer himself, 50 Cent, and Peyton Manning. Meanwhile, the participants on his team include Kai Cenat, SiR, Anuel AA, NASCAR driver Conor Daly, Quincy Isaiah, and comedian Lilly Singh, among others.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith’s lineup will see Lil Wayne and A’ja Wilson as assistant coaches. The players on his crew include Jennifer Hudson, Adam Blackstone, CJ Stroud, James Beard winner Kwame Onwuachi, and more. See the full list below.

According to the NBA, “New this year, the game will feature an all-new, innovative LED court, which will carry an endless amount of animation capabilities throughout the game, such as a dynamic three-point line, court graphics, and much more. Additionally, the game will see the return of fan favorites Ruffles 4-Point Ridgeline and Ruffles Crunch Time and the debut of the Ruffles Flamin’ Hot Challenge, a one-minute, relay-style shooting contest.”

2023’s All-Star Celebrity Game saw participation from 21 Savage, Fat Joe, Cordae, and Dwayne Wayde, to mention a few. This year, the NBA is seemingly keeping the theme of having notable names across music, film, and sports.

It’s also worth mentioning that Cenat foreshadowed his appearance in a January broadcast. He said, “NBA, bro. Please, I been training with C. Brickley a lot. Adam Silver, just let me in the celebrity match, bro. I’m not a celebrity. I’m not a celebrity; I’m just a streamer.” The YouTuber previously played basketball against Lil Durk and several other content creators, such as Fanum and Adin Ross.

Meanwhile, both Wayne and 50 Cent have made numerous courtside appearances at NBA games in the past several years.