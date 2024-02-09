News River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images, Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West Name-Drops Elon Musk, R. Kelly, Taylor Swift And More In "Carnival" Performance / 02.09.2024

During a Chicago event on Thursday (Feb. 8) night, Kanye West premiered a controversial track from his upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. On the speculatively titled “Carnival,” the rapper made references to controversial figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and more.

“This that ‘Game of Thrones,’ Yeezy, not the clones/ Elon, where my rocketship? It’s time to go home/ They served us the corn since the day we was born,” Kanye spat during his verse. “Anybody pissed off, gotta make ’em drink the urine/ Now, I’m Ye Kelly, b**ch/ Now I’m Bill Cosby, b**ch.” Notably, the song also sampled the Yeezy designer’s “Hell of a Life” and Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.”

Kanye and Musk have a storied relationship. The Tesla CEO previously banned the rapper from Twitter months after acquiring the social media platform. In October 2023, the former shared screenshots of their conversation, where he also revealed he has “signs of autism.”

Meanwhile, Kanye and R. Kelly teamed up for “To the World” with Teyana Taylor from 2012’s Cruel Summer compilation. The R&B singer is currently serving 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking. Similarly, in 2018, Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

The lyrics quickly pivoted to other contentious topics, including the #MeToo Movement and Taylor Swift, with Kanye referencing their infamous MTV VMAs incident. He rapped, “That’s #MeToo rich/ Why she say she sucked my d**k? Then she say she ain’t sucked my d**k/ She gon’ take it up the a**, like a ventriloquist/ I mean, since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist/ I’m the new Jesus, b**ch, I turn water into crisp.”

Check out the clip below.

The first volume of Vultures was expected to come out today (Feb. 9). However, the joint effort with Ty Dolla is nowhere to be found on streaming platforms. However, the duo released the North West-assisted “TALKING / ONCE AGAIN” earlier this week.