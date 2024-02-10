News Photo: Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Kalan.FrFr Announces His 10-City "TWOFR University Tour" / 02.10.2024

Roc Nation’s Hip Hop and R&B genre-bending emcee Kalan.FrFr has just unveiled 10 dates for his “TWOFR University Tour” in support of his popular new EP, NOT HARD 2 UNDERSTAND, featuring his “BUTTERFLY COUPE PT. 2” with multi-platinum rap superstar Quavo.

With co-signs from legends like Russell Westbrook, JAY-Z, Lil Durk and Gervonta Davis, the young recording artist wants to continue his rise to prominence with his new tour. After bursting onto the scene with his Nate Dogg-esque hooks on fellow West Coast artists’ songs, the former D1 college football player has become known for his exciting shows.

Starting in late February 2024, Kalan will head out on his “TWOFR University Tour” to perform beginning Feb. 23 at Western Washington University before passing through nine other schools in Oregon and California. The tour ends at UC Riverside in Riverside, California.

You’re sitting on the couch and your life is passing you by🚶🏾‍♂️ GO GET THE TICKETS 🎫 TWOFR UNIVERSITY TOUR STARTING FEB 23rd

Link – https://t.co/AgkUMmiBBj pic.twitter.com/lb8ODrUN12 — Kalan.frfr 👳🏾‍♂️ (@kalanfrfr) January 9, 2024

On Kalan.FrFr’s latest 6-song project, NOT HARD 2 UNDERSTAND, the fast-rising creative mixes his rap-like bravado with his R&B crooner charisma to create the perfect blend for a modern hitmaker. Following in the footsteps of stars like 6lack, Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown, the ability to sing and rap at a high level has made Kalan.FrFr a must-play in clubs across the nation.

On the Mustard-produced “AIN’T NOTHIN’,” the “Never Lose You” crooner showcases his array of vocal and songwriting skills. Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated producer Mustard is most well known for his work with West Coast artists like YG, Ty Dolla Sign and Nipsey Hussle, and the collab with Kalan.FrFr doesn’t disappoint.

Kalan also paired with Detroit street rapper Tay B on “DON’T MOVE.” When asked about the new track, the popping West Coast star claimed, “Working with Tay B was so dope; he’s the homie and bro raps fire; it was written! We didn’t have a choice but to make a banger.”

Check out the new EP below.