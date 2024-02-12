News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Swizz Beatz Reacts To Usher And Alicia Keys' Super Bowl Hug: "Y’all Talking About The Wrong Damn Thing" / 02.12.2024

Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime show not only reminded fans of his extensive catalog of hits but also sparked an online frenzy due to a moment shared with Alicia Keys. The duo’s performance of their 2004 hit “My Boo” led to an embrace that quickly ignited playful banter among fans about the implications for their respective partners, Swizz Beatz and Jennifer Goicoechea.

Swizz took to Instagram today (Feb. 12) to praise their synergy. “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing,” he posted. “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with two amazing giants! Congrats, [Usher] and my love [Alicia Keys]. That song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side; we make history.”

Gillie Da King shared a similar opinion via his Instagram Story. He said, “They performers, man. All y’all making all this noise when somebody hugging your b**ch from the back a** naked… They tryna put the best show on. Swizz ain’t worrying about it. Why y’all worried about it? You should be worrying about your b**ch getting hit from the back with no clothes on.”

The halftime show lasted a bit over 13 minutes and included tracks like “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Caught Up,” “OMG,” “Yeah!” with Ludacris and Lil Jon, “Nice & Slow,” and more. H.E.R., will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri were among the other special guests.

“I gotta do it in 13 minutes. That makes it a bit difficult. It’s definitely been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes,” Usher said during an interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis. “I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present — which is here in Las Vegas — and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. That was really the idea.”

Earlier today, the R&B legend added even more dates to his “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour.” Check out the full schedule below.