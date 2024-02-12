News Jamie Squire / Staff via Getty Images Usher Brought Out Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, And More During His Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Performance / 02.12.2024

During Sunday’s (Feb. 11) Super Bowl LVIII, Usher captivated audiences with a memorable halftime show featuring a number of special guests. The acclaimed R&B singer delivered a medley of his greatest hits, including “Nice & Slow,” “You Don’t Have to Call,” “Caught Up,” “Burn,” and “OMG.”

The performance was elevated by his collaboration with Alicia Keys on “My Boo,” which gained much praise over their onstage chemistry. Elsewhere, Usher did an energetic rendition of “Yeah!” with Ludacris and Lil Jon. The show also included appearances by Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., and will.i.am.

Social media praised the “Burn” hitmaker afterward. One user wrote, “Usher is singing, dancing, and skating with a live open mic. Not depending on tracks but actually singing, dancing, and skating live… Some people can’t comprehend the amount of hard work, dedication, and focus it takes to achieve this level of excellence… Yes, excellence.”

Davido commented, “Usher’s [Super Bowl] performance… [It brings] back so much memories! [That] man is GOATED!” Another person said, “Do you know the level of skill it takes to steadily hold your position AND hit choreographed movement in sync on roller skates?!”

Usher’s superbowl performance 🤯🚀❤️ ….. bring back so much memories! Man is GOATED!! — Davido (@davido) February 12, 2024

Watch Usher’s full set via the NFL’s YouTube channel. It’s also worth mentioning that JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and Ice Spice were in attendance on Sunday night. The last-mentioned artist was spotted hanging out with Taylor Swift and frequent collaborator RIOTUSA. The Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory over the San Francisco 49ers with a final score of 25-22, with Patrick Mahomes named MVP. It was the team’s second year winning the Super Bowl.

On Friday (Feb. 11), Usher released his ninth studio album, COMING HOME. It marked his first solo LP in nearly eight years. Guest appearances included Latto, 21 Savage Summer Walker, Pheelz, H.E.R., and Jung Kook. Additionally, songs like “Good Good,” “Kissing Strangers,” and “Ruin” were also on the project.