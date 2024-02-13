News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Confirms "The 11:11 Tour" Will Commence Summer 2024 / 02.13.2024

Today (Feb. 13), Chris Brown announced plans to hit the road in support of his 11th studio album, 11:11.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the “No Guidance” hitmaker shared that details are pending as his team finalizes venues. However, he confirmed the headlining voyage will be called “The 11:11 Tour” and that it’ll kick off in the early summer.

The singer wrote, “Hey, Team Breezy. Management has asked me to wait [to reveal] the tour dates until we confirm all [the] venues. When’s the tour? Early [summertime]. What’s the name of the tour? ‘The 11:11 Tour.’”

11:11 came out in November 2023 with a whopping 22 tracks. It included pre-release singles such as “Summer Too Hot,” “Sensational,” and “Nightmares.” Additionally, the LP also contained guest appearances from artists like Maeta, Lojay, Byron Messia, Davido, Future, and former collaborator Fridayy.

According to Brown, the project was intended to have only 11 songs and debut on Nov. 11 to match the album theme. He stated, “I see some of my die-hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project, and I love y’all for that. But I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. I’m just focused on giving y’all the best to digest. 11:11, make a wish.”

Upon release, “Summer Too Hot” earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards and reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Rhythmic charts. The body of work also landed at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 despite recording the lowest first-week sales of Brown’s career at 45,000 album-equivalent units, per Chart Data.

Brown’s last trek was the “Under The Influence Tour.” It began in February 2023 with a 13-date itinerary before getting extended twice. The European and U.K. show run included stops in Dublin, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, and Paris.