Usher Says There's "No Love Lost" After Justin Bieber Declined Performing With Him At Super Bowl LVIII / 02.16.2024

During an upcoming “The Breakfast Club” interview set to air on Monday (Feb. 19), Usher addressed questions about Justin Bieber and Chris Brown.

Responding to Charlamagne Tha God’s inquiry regarding Bieber’s absence from the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, Usher revealed, “We did have a brief conversation, and we’re going to do something else in the future, but no love lost or anything like that. I think that it’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously, for me to put together a show, so I reached out to everybody.”



He added, “Justin wasn’t the only person I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl, but the moment was maybe for later. He’s going to play the Super Bowl [in the future].”

Fans initially speculated that the musician would join Usher for “Somebody To Love (Remix),” but the moment never came to fruition. However, Bieber did attend the game on Sunday (Feb. 11) night.

Bieber penned a supportive post on Instagram afterward. The caption read, “Love you, my brother. No one can sing and dance the way you do. Love you from the depths of my heart. [You] brought the ‘A’ to the world. Only you, baby.”

Brown also congratulated Usher after his Super Bowl performance, which revived rumors of the pair fighting at the former’s surprise birthday party in 2023. The incident allegedly took place after the “Go Crazy” artist became hostile toward Teyana Taylor.

In “The Breakfast Club” interview excerpt, Usher clarified their relationship status. He said, “It’s all good, man. It’s always going to be something that you’re going to hear. Ain’t no issues between me and that man. We good.”

Last Friday (Feb. 9), Usher debuted his ninth studio album, COMING HOME. It boasted guest appearances from Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Pheelz, H.E.R. and Jung Kook. The R&B legend will be supporting the LP later this year with his headlining tour.