News Consolidated News Pictures / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West Comments "This Made Me Smile" On A Video Of Donald Trump / 02.18.2024

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump announced that he would sell sneakers while on his campaign trail. This would mark the first time in modern history that a former president has unleashed his own line of sneakers.

Following the release of his highly anticipated yet complicated release of Vultures 1, in partnership with Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West has publicly co-signed the former POTUS with a comment stating, “This made me smile,” on a post of Donald Trump walking on stage to celebrate his new sneaker release.

While Ye is known for his previous support of the polarizing figure, it has been a while since fans have seen him state anything in support of Trump. In shocking fashion, the “Good Life” emcee actually ran for President of The United States in the 2020 election.

While he had planned to run again in 2024, he eventually dropped out of the race. Bruce Marks, the rapper’s personal attorney, confirmed the decision to Rolling Stone in an article published Oct. 20. “He’s not a candidate for office in 2024,” the lawyer stated, essentially closing the door on what has been a tumultuous political journey for West.

West’s political endeavors were unconventional from the start. In 2020, he ran under the banner of his self-created Birthday Party, joining the race so late that he appeared on the ballot in only 12 states. Despite an audience of millions and providing $9 million in self-funding, West garnered a mere 60,000 votes in the election between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

While it is unclear if West is happy to see Trump exploring fashion or supporting his run for the 2024 election, fans are sharing mixed reviews after seeing the comment. One fan said, “Kanye consistently shows us that he doesn’t f**k with us… unless he needs some kind of sympathy, and you guys continue to buy his music and make his mid albums go No. 1… It’s embarrassing at this point.”

Another user stated, “So, what is Joe [Biden] doing that’s so magnificent,” while someone else stated that West’s “only concern is his ego.”