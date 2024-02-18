News Johnny Nunez/BET / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Appreciated Chris Brown Playing "FTCU" At His Concert / 02.18.2024

Amidst all the drama between Ruffles and Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj reshared a clip of one of Brown’s backup performers dancing to “FTCU” during a set change at Tycoon Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. Many fans of the “Do You Mind” collaborators hope for a new track from the award-winning artists.

Saturday (Feb. 17) night, Minaj said, “This is so appreciated. WOW,” with a hand-heart emoji in a quote retweeted on the app formerly known as Twitter. Though not a Nicki Minaj concert, you can hear the entire crowd singing along to “FTCU” in the clip.

This is so very appreciated. Wow. 🫶🏽 https://t.co/RymaV24RnX — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 18, 2024

Fans of the Queens, New York, emcee are elated to see her on her first tour since the release of her album, Pink Friday 2. The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is set to kick off on March 1, 2024, in Oakland, California. Other major stops include New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto and Chicago. The voyage is currently slated to come to a close in early June in Berlin, with the possibility of additional dates being added.

Pink Friday 2, Minaj’s fifth studio album, was set for a Nov. 17, 2023, release. However, it was pushed back to the rapper’s 41st birthday, Dec. 8. The 22-track project boasted collaborations with Future, Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.

It also housed cuts like “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Super Freaky Girl,” “Big Difference” and “Last Time I Saw You.” The LP is Minaj’s first since 2018 and is the sequel to her 2010 debut, Pink Friday. Minaj has been sharing multiple videos of her in rehearsal for the forthcoming tour on social media. She is also slated to perform at Rolling Loud California 2024.