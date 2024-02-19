GloRilla and Damian Lillard

Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Stacy Revere / Staff via Getty Images

GloRilla Makes A Move On Damian Lillard Post-Divorce: "Whoever She Is Can’t Whoop Me"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.19.2024

Today (Feb. 19), GloRilla expressed interest in NBA player Damian Lillard after attending the NBA All-Star Game in Indiana, where the basketball player earned MVP honors. 

On Twitter, she posted a photo with Lillard. She captioned it, “Who n**ga [this] is? ‘Cause I want him #GetEmGlo,” and added, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me, so I really [don’t give a f**k].”

Lillard previously married Kay’La Hanson in 2021 but filed for divorce in October 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple shares three children. Notably, his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks occurred days before the filing.

Earlier this year, GloRilla vowed to spend the first three months of 2024 celibate. On Jan. 9, she wrote, “Started my 90-day celibacy lil’ s**t for New Year’s or [whatever]. I’m on [the] ninth day, and my vision [is] blurry [as f**k]! Send help.”

Another post read, “Listen, I reached day 30 of my celibacy, and y’all on here posting all [these sex] positions is [nothing] but [the] devil. Get Dee behind me, Satan!”

In December, GloRilla revealed that she got a breast augmentation. During an Instagram Live, she explained, “I’m on my bulls**t. I just bought some new titties. Y’all know I ain’t with that overboard s**t, these a lil’ fill-in. Just filled them in. They ain’t nothing too outrageous. Just something for my man to grip on.”

Naturally, fans who missed the announcement were curious about whether she underwent any surgery after posting a few pictures. GloRilla reacted on Twitter, “My [t**ties] got y’all in a [frenzy], I see. Just wait ‘til y’all find out I’m running for president next year.”

On the music side, the artist debuted “Yeah Glo!” on Feb. 9. The record marked her first official release of 2024 and received accompanying visuals.

News
Damian Lillard
glorilla
NBA All-Star Weekend
GloRilla

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Confirms "The 11:11 Tour" Will Commence Summer 2024

Although he didn’t announce supporting acts or dates, Chris Brown revealed “The 11:11 Tour” will ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.13.2024
News

The NBA Rescinded Chris Brown's Offer For The Celebrity Game

Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to share his disappointment with the NBA after ...
By Ahmad Davis
02.17.2024
News

Usher Says There's "No Love Lost" After Justin Bieber Declined Performing With Him At Super Bowl LVIII

Usher also hinted at the possibility of him and Justin Bieber working together again: “We’re ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.16.2024
News

Nicki Minaj Appreciated Chris Brown Playing "FTCU" At His Concert

Chris Brown played Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” while his backup performer danced during a set change ...
By Ahmad Davis
02.18.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories