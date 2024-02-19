News Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Stacy Revere / Staff via Getty Images GloRilla Makes A Move On Damian Lillard Post-Divorce: "Whoever She Is Can’t Whoop Me" / 02.19.2024

Today (Feb. 19), GloRilla expressed interest in NBA player Damian Lillard after attending the NBA All-Star Game in Indiana, where the basketball player earned MVP honors.

On Twitter, she posted a photo with Lillard. She captioned it, “Who n**ga [this] is? ‘Cause I want him #GetEmGlo,” and added, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me, so I really [don’t give a f**k].”

Lillard previously married Kay’La Hanson in 2021 but filed for divorce in October 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple shares three children. Notably, his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks occurred days before the filing.

Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 19, 2024

Earlier this year, GloRilla vowed to spend the first three months of 2024 celibate. On Jan. 9, she wrote, “Started my 90-day celibacy lil’ s**t for New Year’s or [whatever]. I’m on [the] ninth day, and my vision [is] blurry [as f**k]! Send help.”

Another post read, “Listen, I reached day 30 of my celibacy, and y’all on here posting all [these sex] positions is [nothing] but [the] devil. Get Dee behind me, Satan!”

Started my 90 day celibacy lil shit for new year’s or wtv, I’m on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help😭 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) January 9, 2024

Listen , I reached day 30 of my celibacy & yall on here posting all dese positions is nun but da devil 😤 Get Dee behind me satan !!! — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) January 30, 2024

In December, GloRilla revealed that she got a breast augmentation. During an Instagram Live, she explained, “I’m on my bulls**t. I just bought some new titties. Y’all know I ain’t with that overboard s**t, these a lil’ fill-in. Just filled them in. They ain’t nothing too outrageous. Just something for my man to grip on.”

Naturally, fans who missed the announcement were curious about whether she underwent any surgery after posting a few pictures. GloRilla reacted on Twitter, “My [t**ties] got y’all in a [frenzy], I see. Just wait ‘til y’all find out I’m running for president next year.”

My tiddies got y’all in a frenzie I see 😂😂🤣🤣just wait till y’all find out I’m running for president next year — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) December 17, 2023

On the music side, the artist debuted “Yeah Glo!” on Feb. 9. The record marked her first official release of 2024 and received accompanying visuals.