Nicki Minaj Wants Katt Williams To Join Her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" / 02.20.2024

Nicki Minaj is possibly looking to add another supporting act to her upcoming “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” which kicks off on March 1.

Today (Feb. 20), the rapper took to Instagram Live to update fans on the trek. In addition to treating the Barbz to a special moment with her backup dancers, Minaj asked how much it would cost to book Katt Williams.

“I know that this is the busiest man in show business. I know that he’s rich, and I know that he’s the funniest man in show biz,” she began. “Can y’all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price to be a part of the ‘Pink Friday 2 [World] Tour?’”

In the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, social media users questioned the lineup. One wrote, “Why [do] you need a comedian to join you on a musical tour? This is random.” Another stated, “Monica, Katt Williams… Auntie, what’s the direction of the tour?” Elsewhere, some fans argued that former collaborators like Ice Spice or Sexyy Red would be a better fit.

It’s also worth mentioning that Williams is currently on his “The Dark Matter Tour.” It includes upcoming stops in Charlotte, Dallas, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and St. Louis, among others. The trek is slated to end in May, when Minaj will concurrently be wrapping up the U.S. leg of her voyage.

Monica announced that she was joining the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” during a Feb. 8 airing of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She explained, “I get a chance to hit all these cities that mean so much to me. Atlanta, of course, New Orleans, [and] Nashville. We’re coming to every city that we possibly can. I’m really grateful for Nicki because she’s one of those people that always said, ‘Monica meant everything to my childhood.’”

Pink Friday 2 came out in December 2023. It boasted guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. The deluxe edition of the LP introduced the 50 Cent-assisted “Beep Beep (Remix)” and “Love Me Enough” featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole.