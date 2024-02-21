News Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, and Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images SZA, Lil Tjay, Tyla, And More To Perform At 2024 Osheaga Festival / 02.21.2024

Osheaga Festival is slated to make its return to Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada from Aug. 2 to 4. The three-day event will feature a mix of genres and big names in music, including SZA, Lil Tjay, and Tyla, among others.

The weekend will kick off with performances from Mariah The Scientist, Dominic Fike, Skepta, Teezo Touchdown, Fridayy, and Byron Messia, among others. Meanwhile, artists like T-Pain, Labrinth, and Denzel Curry will hit the stage on day two.

The festival is expected to conclude with the main attraction, SZA. She’s supported by Tyla, Kevin Abstract, Raye, and Ayra Starr, to mention a few. Tickets for Osheaga are now on sale, with single-day options available starting on Friday (Feb. 23). See the full lineup below.

In January, SZA was announced as the headliner of 2024’s Governors Ball alongside 21 Savage and Post Malone. With her forthcoming LP, LANA, expected to debut later this year, it’s also possible that the songstress may hit the road again.

On Feb. 4, the “Hit Different” hitmaker took home three Grammy awards. As the night’s most nominated act, she won Best R&B Song for “Snooze,” Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost In The Machine” alongside Phoebe Bridgers.

“I would like to thank my parents, my mom and my dad, God, Top Dawg, Punch, all of TDE and my siblings at TDE, to my godparents, to my niece… You don’t really understand. I came really, really far,” SZA said during her acceptance speech for Best R&B Song.

“I can’t believe this is happening, and it feels very fake,” she continued. “Hi, Taylor [Swift]! I love you. I’m just very grateful and I’m not an attractive crier. Have a good evening.” Victoria Monét and Lil Durk were among the other recipients at the ceremony.