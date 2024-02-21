News Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images The Kid LAROI Remembers Juice WRLD In 'Kids Are Growing Up' Documentary Trailer / 02.21.2024

Today (Feb. 21), The Kid LAROI shared the trailer for his upcoming documentary, Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About a Kid Named LAROI. The 2 1/2-minute trailer shared insights into his meteoric rise, with Justin Bieber and Post Malone making cameos. Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the film is expected to delve into the Australian artist’s journey to fame and the making of his debut album, THE FIRST TIME.

The teaser also included early footage of LAROI rapping and highlighted the challenges that come with fame, especially following the death of his mentor, Juice WRLD. “He taught me a lot about life,” he reflected on the late rapper. “He had so much life left to live. That just should not be placed on anybody.”

LAROI and Juice collaborated on the former’s breakthrough single, “GO,” before his untimely passing. The record debuted in 2020 and was two-times RIAA-certified Platinum just two years later. It also appeared on the musician’s debut EP, F**K LOVE, which boasted guest appearances from Lil Mosey and Corbin.

According to the press release, “Kids Are Growing Up tells the intimate story of Charlton ‘The Kid LAROI’ Howard, who went from an unknown musician living in Australia to a teenage global superstar selling out his hometown arena on back-to-back nights in just three years. The film captures a unique moment in time as LAROI enters adulthood, navigating the pressures of rapid fame, struggles with his mental health, first love, and the tragic death of his mentor — the late great Juice WRLD.”

It continued, “Cameras began rolling before the massive success of ‘Stay’ and continue as LAROI gears up for his first world tour and studio album. As LAROI is forced to deal with problems greater than his age, he searches for what happiness truly means and how to handle outsized expectations from the public, those closest to him, and himself.”