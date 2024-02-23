News Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Adin Ross And YBN Nahmir Trade Shots After $20,000 Boxing Invitation: "You Fell Off" / 02.23.2024

On Thursday (Feb. 22) night, YBN Nahmir and Adin Ross exchanged heated words over a proposed fight. The “Opp Stoppa” rapper initially criticized the internet personality for allegedly lowballing him for the appearance.

“Ain’t you the same n**ga that just paid $2 million for a n**ga to sit next to you?” Nahmir questioned on his Instagram Stories while seemingly referring to Ross’ deal with Playboi Carti. He continued, “Don’t mention me in no bulls**t. I don’t give a f**k about no free promo, no d**k holding s**t because I’m not that type of a n**ga. I don’t care. 20 bands? What the f**k is that?”

Ross sharply dismissed Nahmir’s counteroffer via his Kick stream. “You’re not worth $100,000. You fell off. You suck at music,” he claimed. “You failed your music career… You’re nobody, and your career sucks. He wanted 100 bands to fight. You are nowhere near 100 bands… You’re broke, f**k you!”

Evidently, Nahmir didn’t take kindly to Ross’ remarks. “Don’t at me in no f**king s**t if you’re talking s**t because you gon’ get smacked in your f**king mouth for it,” the Birmingham, Alabama, native retorted on Instagram Live. He also criticized the broadcaster for slighting him and then attempting to mitigate the insult: “Don’t disrespect my name and act like, ‘No disrespect, no disrespect!’ Shut the f**k up, n**ga! How the f**k you talk s**t then cop a plea in the same f**kin’ video?”

Nahmir rose to fame via tracks like 2017’s “I Got a Stick” and “Rubbin Off the Paint,” which subsequently landed him a deal with Atlantic Records. The following year, he put out “Bounce Out With That” and was featured on G-Eazy’s “1942” alongside Yo Gotti. However, his 2021 debut album, VISIONLAND, was met with poor reviews and reportedly sold less than 5,000 copies.

On the other hand, Ross has grown increasingly popular in recent years with the rise of streamers like Kai Cenat. His past guests include notable names such as Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Tory Lanez and Polo G.