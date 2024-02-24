News Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images and NBC / Contributor via Getty Images JPEGMAFIA And Freddie Gibbs Beef Amidst 'VULTURES 1' Success / 02.24.2024

Following the success of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s new Billboard No. 1 album, VULTURES 1, some collaborators are still beefing despite being on the road promoting the album.

In a somewhat spicy rant on Twitter, JPEGMAFIA sent multiple shots at Freddie Gibbs. The rapper, known to fans as Peggy, said, “Freddie Gibbs is p**sy,” after he tweeted, “I’m like if stand on business was a person.”

Im like if stand on buisness was a person. — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) February 23, 2024

Gibbs responded to the posts relatively unbothered, posting a video of himself working out in a gym that was reportedly in the same hotel as the Baltimore-based rapper. Then, he went as far as to claim he was waiting in the lobby for JPEGMAFIA to come down.

JPEGMAFIA addressed Gibb’s dating history and even sent shots at him for the NSFW photos that his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother shared on social media following their breakup. This is an extension of his previous negative comments towards the Indiana-bred emcee.

In a since-deleted post, Peggy said, “Also Kanye West, I respect you, but the way you acknowledge n**gas who have less to offer you than me makes me feel a way,” the artist wrote. “I’m a scientist in the lab, a surgeon, bruh, and you skip over me for n**gas that’s getting they baby mommas f**ked on camera. I wanna make money, f**k these n**gas.”

Both rappers have contributed to Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s latest project, reaching the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Reacting to the project’s success, Kanye told Complex, “It’s a beautiful time.” Meanwhile, Ty Dolla echoed the sentiment on his Instagram Stories by signaling the number one with his index finger.

VULTURES 1 came out on Feb. 10 after numerous delays. It boasted contributions from North West, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Quavo, YG, Nipsey Hussle and more. Standout cuts included “KEYS TO MY LIFE,” “BACK TO ME,” featuring Freddie Gibbs, “DO IT” and “CARNIVAL.” The last-mentioned track is currently vying for No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.