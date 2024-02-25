News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Young Thug Tries To Barter 100 Push-Ups In Exchange For A Speeding Ticket In Leaked Body Cam Footage / 02.25.2024

Saturday (Feb. 24), new footage of Young Thug was released during a traffic stop where he was pulled over for allegedly going over 100 mph. In the video, the So Much Fun emcee said, “Can I please get a warning? I don’t think I can take the ticket.”

The cop responded, “Why can’t you take a ticket? There are people that make $20,000 a year that take a ticket,” Thug responded, “I just recently got my license back. It’s not about the money.” Shortly after, he jokingly asks the officer if he could do 100 push-ups or even race in exchange for the ticket.

In a post of the footage, one fan mentioned, “You can tell the cop is a fan, but he was still trying to do his job and keep it fair; if Thug were going under 100 mph, he probably would’ve let him slide, but over 100 mph is crazy, he had no choice, but we watched Carti get arrested for this same exact thing and that cop had zero mercy on him by just giving him a ticket, so this cop honestly looked out for Thug.”

Another commenter stated, “Celebrities wanna claim to be regular people until they don’t get special treatment.” Many feel that the most comical part of the clip is when the “Surf” rapper asks, “Have you ever done something and seeked forgiveness?”

Young Thug and his YSL co-defendants were recently in the news after Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Nicole Fegan was taken into custody in Gwinnett County and brought to the Fulton County Jail on charges of participating in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Fegan (@feganlaw)

Authorities said they were looking into a deadly shooting from Sept. 27, 2022, involving two groups downtown when they learned that Fegan contacted a suspect and told him he had active warrants for his arrest.