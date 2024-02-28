News Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, John Nacion / Stringer via Getty Images, and Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Contributor via Getty Images Reneé Rapp Opens Up About Megan Thee Stallion Friendship And Beyoncé Sending Her Flowers / 02.28.2024

In December 2023, Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rapp delivered “Not My Fault,” their first official collaboration. The song appeared on the soundtrack for the Mean Girls remake, which debuted in January. Fans were also treated to the pair performing the record on “Saturday Night Live” in addition to attending the movie premiere together.

Today (Feb. 28), The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Rapp, where she spoke about her friendship with the rapper, her R&B inspirations, and Beyoncé, to mention a few topics.

Regarding Megan, the “Tummy Hurts” singer said, “She’s someone who I’ve idolized for a long time since she was doing music videos and mixtapes on the f**king top of the parking garage in that little tan top. And it’s really nice for someone who’s like Meg to be so f**king sick, and such a bada**, and to celebrate and uplift other girls.”

Rapp was seemingly referring to the musician’s appearance in Zions View’s Houston cypher in 2016. In the clip, Megan could be seen rapping in a crop top over Drake’s “4PM in Calabasas.” The freestyle laid the groundwork for subsequent cuts like “Fantasy Pool Party” and “Last Week in H TX.”

“She’s a good f**king friend. She’s a check-in friend, which is really cool,” Rapp praised Megan. “And it’s comforting to talk to her too about having anxiety. I’ll text her, I’ll be like, ‘I’m petrified.’ And she’ll be like, ‘It’s cool, I’m here. I’m scared too, but look, I’m going to be at the same thing. And so, at least we’ll have each other.’”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the singer recalled receiving a gift from one of her idols. She stated, “I’ve had the greatest morning of my life. I’m gassed. Beyoncé sent me flowers today.”

Rapp posted photos of the bouquet on her Instagram. The caption read, “Being seen by your hero is the most indescribable feeling. Beyoncé, you are my inspiration. You are everything to me. I’m speechless.”