News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Rocks A Mullet For The Cover Of 'CR Fashion Book' Issue 24: "I’m Having The Time Of My Life" / 02.29.2024

Beyoncé is set to cover CR Fashion Book‘s Issue 24, marking a decade since her first appearance in the magazine named after Carine Roitfeld. The announcement was confirmed today (Feb. 29) alongside exciting new photos of the music icon.

CR Fashion Book shared glimpses of Beyoncé’s shoot on Instagram. One standout image featured her in a ginger-red, wavy hairstyle, while another captured her sporting short blond bangs.

The superstar also expressed her excitement about experimenting with hairstyles. “I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the ’90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it. So, I’m having the time of my life at this shoot,” Beyoncé remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook)

Additionally, the captions included excerpts of the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer discussing Cécred, her recently launched haircare brand. She explained, “It has always been a dream of mine to create top-of-the-line, luxury products. I wanted to combine the best scientific advancements with true rituals from different heritages.” ⁠

In a separate post, Beyoncé noted, “Hair is actually the first step when I’m creating tours, films, and albums. Being able to see the hairstyles first is what influences the sound, looks… everything.”⁠

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook)

As Rap-Up previously reported, Cécred debuted with an eight-piece collection, including a clarifying shampoo, scalp scrub, sealing lotion, and treatment mask, among other items. Each product was formulated with bioactive keratin ferment technology to cater to all hair types.

In addition to her CR Fashion Book cover, which is slated to come out the same day as RENAISSANCE ACT II on March 29, Beyoncé also graced ESSENCE‘s March/April issue. Speaking to the latter, she said, “I think that connection of community, mother and child, father and child, and respect — and allowing yourself to be taken care of, especially for Black women, who are always taking care of everyone else — it’s all sacred. So, I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred.”