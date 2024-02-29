News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Cardi B Announces "Like What (Freestyle)" Release Date / 02.29.2024

On Wednesday (Feb. 28) night, Cardi B announced her upcoming record, “Like What (Freestyle),” which is set to drop on Friday (March 1).

She heightened anticipation for the release by posting the cover on her social media accounts. The image saw the rapper adorned with pearls, bows, flowers, pink eyebrows, and a matching manicure. The caption read, “YA FOUND ME. ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ [drops on] FRIDAY.”

It’s safe to say that fans are incredibly excited about the forthcoming track. “Cardi [is] about to make history again like she did with her first album,” wrote one user in the comment section. Another said, “Girl, release the damn album already. What the f**k is going on? I’m about to go to the studio myself.”

The reveal followed a music snippet reshared on her Instagram Story. In the short clip, Cardi spat, “I ain’t even got dressed / Any L that I took come after YS / Oh man.” The beat sampled Missy Elliott’s 1999 smash hit “She’s a B**ch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Earlier this month, Offset urged the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker to release new music. In a muted video shared to his Instagram Story, the Atlanta rapper could be seen bobbing his head. In the caption, he wrote, “Stop being scary and drop the album… [This] s**t goes crazy [fire emoji].”

“Like What (Freestyle)” will mark Cardi’s first solo offering of the year. 2023 saw her team up with Megan Thee Stallion for “Bongos.” Additionally, she joined forces with Offset for “JEALOUSY” and FendiDa Rappa for “Point Me 2.”

Fans are still waiting for a follow-up to Cardi’s 2018 debut studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, which housed two No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles and a Grammy for Best Rap Album. It’s possible that her sophomore effort could drop in 2024.

“I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon,” the New York native told Ebro Darden. “It’s like I have to watch it because I always feel like somebody watching me — it’s going to come out when it’s going to come out.”