Muni Long Applauds Beyoncé For Rising Above Racism In Country Music: "What She Is Doing Is Incredible" / 02.29.2024

Earlier this month, Beyoncé took over the country music scene with the release of singles “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” Both records will appear on her upcoming album, RENAISSANCE ACT II, which is expected to take place within the genre.

Unfortunately, the cultural icon was met with pushback and racial bias. For example, an employee at radio station KYKC allegedly responded, “We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station” to a listener requesting they air “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” To the dismay of her haters, the Houston native became the first Black woman to score a No. 1 hit in the history of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, as announced last Tuesday (Feb. 20).

Today (Feb. 29), Muni Long spoke to “The Breakfast Club” about her experience in the genre, having released 2018’s Coloured under the moniker Priscilla Renea. She also praised Beyoncé for knocking down obstacles that lesser-known Black acts are faced with in country music.

“When you are in Nashville, attempting to showcase yourself as a country artist [of color]… it doesn’t match what the traditional image is. One thing that you realize is that as soon as you walk in the door, their opinion changes based on what they see,” Long stated. “That’s something you can only experience physically and in person, and I think Beyoncé has transcended that.”

The “Hrs & Hrs” hitmaker continued, “She has so much notoriety, power, and clear talent that it’s hard to hide behind the excuse that ‘This isn’t country. Bless your heart.’ The lady is Beyoncé. [Are] you going to play or [are] you not? And if you’re not, there’s a reason why you aren’t, and it’s very clear what that is.”

Later in the conversation, Charlamagne Tha God asked for Long’s opinion about Candace Owens calling Beyoncé “more country” than Taylor Swift. She replied, “It has nothing to do with territory, skill, melody, story, or lyrical content. It has everything to do with, ‘Are you palatable to my eye?’ [They think], ‘You should be back there bringing me something to eat and not up here singing.’ I’m not trying to be rude, but that is the experience.”

On the topic, Long concluded, “I think what [Beyoncé] is doing is incredible. Y’all move out of the way.”